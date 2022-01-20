ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Police: 2 Men Arrested In UK As Part Of North Texas Synagogue Standoff Investigation

Cover picture for the article

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Two men have been arrested in the UK cities of Birmingham and Manchester as part of the investigation into the North Texas synagogue hostage standoff, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. The men remain in custody for questioning as UK officers in a...

dfw.cbslocal.com

