Police: 2 Men Arrested In UK As Part Of North Texas Synagogue Standoff Investigation

(WBAP/KLIF) – The man who authorities say held hostages inside a Colleyville synagogue had demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. The woman whose freedom was sought, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to her supporters, the case embodied what they saw as an overzealous post Sept. 11-American judicial system. On Sunday, Jan. 16, Siddiqui’s supporters denounced the hostage attack in Colleyville. “The Aafia Foundation and the family of Dr. Aafia are relieved that the crisis in Colleyville has ended with all hostages unharmed,” Saleema Gul of The Aafia Foundation said. “We do not condone the incident that took place yesterday, or any other means to secure Dr. Aafia’s freedom other than through advocacy and legal means only.” Siddiqui’s attorney even spoke at the virtual press conference. “I can state unequivocally that she condemns all forms of violence,” Marwa Elbially said. “Dr. Aafia Siddiqui publicly stated during her trial, and I quote, ‘I don’t want any violence in my name please.'”

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO