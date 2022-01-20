MPS shares COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule
Milwaukee Public Schools will be hosting several vaccine clinics now through the end of February at various schools across the city.
The school district released a schedule this weekend, with dates beginning on January 19 and running through February 28.
The clinics, which are available to anyone 5 and up, are being held almost daily for the next month.
- The Rebound Milwaukee: Resources For Getting Back To Normal
- We're Open: These Restaurants Are Still Offering Carryout And Delivery
Each clinic is at an MPS school. Each school has two different clinic dates, with all clinics happening from either 1-4 p.m. or 2-5 p.m.
The first clinic was Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at Alexander Mitchell Integrated Arts School. On Thursday, there's a clinic at Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented.
You can find the full schedule of clinic below.
Comments / 0