MPS shares COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule

Milwaukee Public Schools will be hosting several vaccine clinics now through the end of February at various schools across the city.

The school district released a schedule this weekend, with dates beginning on January 19 and running through February 28.

The clinics, which are available to anyone 5 and up, are being held almost daily for the next month.

Each clinic is at an MPS school. Each school has two different clinic dates, with all clinics happening from either 1-4 p.m. or 2-5 p.m.

The first clinic was Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at Alexander Mitchell Integrated Arts School. On Thursday, there's a clinic at Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented.

You can find the full schedule of clinic below.

Milwaukee Public Schools Milwaukee Public School vaccine clinic dates.

