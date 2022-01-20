ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPS shares COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456fQz_0dqlzuyq00

Milwaukee Public Schools will be hosting several vaccine clinics now through the end of February at various schools across the city.

The school district released a schedule this weekend, with dates beginning on January 19 and running through February 28.

The clinics, which are available to anyone 5 and up, are being held almost daily for the next month.

Each clinic is at an MPS school. Each school has two different clinic dates, with all clinics happening from either 1-4 p.m. or 2-5 p.m.

The first clinic was Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at Alexander Mitchell Integrated Arts School. On Thursday, there's a clinic at Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented.

You can find the full schedule of clinic below.

Milwaukee Public Schools
Milwaukee Public School vaccine clinic dates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carryout#Typo#Clinics#Mps#Milwaukee Public Schools#Morse Middle School
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy