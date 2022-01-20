ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green 19 Podcast: Packers welcome a strengthening 49ers team for NFC divisional round

packersnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Lambeau Field on Saturday, for the NFC divisional playoff game. This will mark the second time in three...

www.packersnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: 5 things that could prevent the Packers from delivering another Super Bowl trophy to Titletown

It’s easy for me to picture Aaron Rodgers hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. It’s also not difficult to imagine scenarios that extend the franchise’s title drought to 11 seasons, whether that sad ending comes Saturday, next weekend or three weeks from now with Rodgers and Co. on the doorstep of a championship. ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Lambeau Field#Nbc Sports Bay Area#American Football#Nfc#The Green Bay Packers#Itunes
WKBN

Gould’s FG on final play gives 49ers upset of Packers

Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset of Green Bay on Saturday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

San Francisco 49ers break Green Bay Packers’ hearts with final-play field-goal

The San Francisco 49ers are one game away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons following a last-play win over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.The visitors relied on a dominant defence, which did not allow a touchdown after Green Bay scored on the first drive of the NFC divisional play-off.Special teams stepped up for the 49ers with minutes left in the game as defensive end Jordan Willis burst through the middle to block the Packers’ Corey Bojorquez’s punt – the first blocked punt return in San Francisco play-off history – with the ball landing near rookie safety...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy