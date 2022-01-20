Green 19 Podcast: Packers welcome a strengthening 49ers team for NFC divisional round

The San Francisco 49ers are one game away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons following a last-play win over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.The visitors relied on a dominant defence, which did not allow a touchdown after Green Bay scored on the first drive of the NFC divisional play-off.Special teams stepped up for the 49ers with minutes left in the game as defensive end Jordan Willis burst through the middle to block the Packers’ Corey Bojorquez’s punt – the first blocked punt return in San Francisco play-off history – with the ball landing near rookie safety...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO