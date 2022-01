The Auburn Tigers took advantage of a depleted Kentucky backcourt to take control of the SEC race after beating the Wildcats 80-71 at Auburn Arena. Kentucky led by double digits in the first half and looked ready to upset the No. 2-ranked Tigers in front of a sell out crowd. However, bad luck struck again for the Wildcats on the injury front, as TyTy Washington had to exit the game in the first half with an ankle injury, while Sahvir Wheeler missed valuable minutes in the second half after getting drilled on a high ball screen for the second time this season.

