24-year-old Jose Munoz Lazo and four others were injured after a suspected DUI crash early Saturday morning in Pasco. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of 395 Northbound and I-182 Westbound near the Tri-Cities airport at 2 AM. The early reports showed that a vehicle driven by Jose Munoz Lazo, of Kennewick, was in the process of merging onto 182 westbound from SR 395 when Munoz-Lazo failed to maintain control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle flipped before coming to a rest on its roof.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO