UPDATE - Although we had hoped that the Hogwarts Express may have been fixed by the weekend this unfortunately didn't happen and the attraction still remains closed. We now know that Universal are waiting for a replacement part which we think is to do with the pull cable. We are unsure when this part will arrive and be installed. Some reports are speculating that it may be the end of the month before we see this attraction back in action. We will keep you posted.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO