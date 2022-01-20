Cartier uses e-peas energy harvesting PMIC for solar-powered watch

Simultaneously harvesting, converting and storing solar energy in a single device represents an ideal technological approach for the next generation of power sources. Herein, we propose a device consisting of an integrated carbon-based perovskite solar cell module capable of harvesting solar energy (and converting it into electricity) and a rechargeable aqueous zinc metal cell. The electrochemical energy storage cell utilizes heterostructural Co2P-CoP-NiCoO2 nanometric arrays and zinc metal as the cathode and anode, respectively, and shows a capacity retention of approximately 78% after 25000 cycles at 32"‰A/g. In particular, the battery cathode and perovskite material of the solar cell are combined in a sandwich joint electrode unit. As a result, the device delivers a specific power of 54"‰kW/kg and specific energy of 366"‰Wh/kg at 32"‰A/g and 2"‰A/g, respectively. Moreover, benefiting from its narrow voltage range (1.40"“1.90"‰V), the device demonstrates an efficiency of approximately 6%, which is stable for 200 photocharge and discharge cycles.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO