Cartier uses e-peas energy harvesting PMIC for solar-powered watch

By Nitin Dahad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCartier’s new Tank watch range with photovoltaic movement that took four years to develop uses e-peas PMIC to enable long-term energy autonomy. Luxury watch maker Cartier is using a custom energy harvesting power management IC (PMIC) from e-peas for its new Tank watch range enabling long-term energy autonomy....

