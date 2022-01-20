Without Green UNI Falls in OT

Nanaimo, BC – The Nanaimo Clippers went back and forth with the Cowichan Capitals for a full sixty minutes, before ultimately falling short 6-5 in overtime. Capitals forward Luke Haymes opened the scoring halfway through the first period, putting a rebound past Clippers goalie Jed Baliotti who started in place of the injured Cooper Black. Three minutes later, Clippers scoring leader, Sean Donaldson chased his own rebound to pot his 26th goal of the season on a rare short-handed 3 on 1. Baliotti kept the game tied late in the first with a stellar cross crease save. Both teams were deadlocked 1-1 after the first period.
