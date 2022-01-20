ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Without Green UNI Falls in OT

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 4 days ago

Wednesday night the UNI men fell to Valparaiso 83-80 in...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bucs’ Troubling Postgame News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in stunning fashion to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, late on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay trailed big early before mounting a huge comeback late, only for it to come up a bit short when the Rams drilled a game-winning field goal. Following the game, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uni#Health And Safety#Panthers
The Independent

San Francisco 49ers break Green Bay Packers’ hearts with final-play field-goal

The San Francisco 49ers are one game away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons following a last-play win over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.The visitors relied on a dominant defence, which did not allow a touchdown after Green Bay scored on the first drive of the NFC divisional play-off.Special teams stepped up for the 49ers with minutes left in the game as defensive end Jordan Willis burst through the middle to block the Packers’ Corey Bojorquez’s punt – the first blocked punt return in San Francisco play-off history – with the ball landing near rookie safety...
NFL
expressnews.com

Texas A&M falls to Arkansas in OT for second straight SEC loss

Nearly a third of the way into SEC play, Texas A&M found itself in rare air for its program for a few hours Saturday evening — alone in second place in league play. The Aggies didn’t stay there long, courtesy of a resurgent Arkansas squad. The Razorbacks, who jumped out to a 16-point lead early — before the Aggies tied it late — defeated A&M 76-73 in an overtime thriller on Saturday night in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Michigan hockey falls in OT to Minnesota

The first game of this weekend’s series between the two top-ranked hockey teams in the Big Ten lived up to expectations. No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Minnesota battled for 61 grueling minutes Friday night on the Olympic-sized ice at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. One goal separated the two teams, as the Golden Gophers prevailed, 2-1, in overtime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nanaimoclippers.com

Clippers fall 6-5 to Capitals in OT

Nanaimo, BC – The Nanaimo Clippers went back and forth with the Cowichan Capitals for a full sixty minutes, before ultimately falling short 6-5 in overtime. Capitals forward Luke Haymes opened the scoring halfway through the first period, putting a rebound past Clippers goalie Jed Baliotti who started in place of the injured Cooper Black. Three minutes later, Clippers scoring leader, Sean Donaldson chased his own rebound to pot his 26th goal of the season on a rare short-handed 3 on 1. Baliotti kept the game tied late in the first with a stellar cross crease save. Both teams were deadlocked 1-1 after the first period.
SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Has Been Suspended From Attending Gonzaga Games

Legendary NBA point guard John Stockton is the most famous player in Gonzaga basketball history. However, the school’s prominent alumnus won’t be allowed to attend home games this season. Stockton confirmed that the school has suspended his season tickets for failing to comply with the mask mandate. The...
NBA
northerniowan.com

UNI loses heartbreaker to Drake in OT, 82-74

A nearly sold-out McLeod Center hosted the intrastate rivalry between UNI men’s basketball and the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday night. The Panthers came into the game with a conference record of 5-2, and the visitors from Des Moines came in with a conference record of 4-2. Both teams were coming off close losses, so this game between two of the top-four Missouri Valley teams was important to see who would establish conference supremacy. Trailing by 10 with under four minutes to play, the Bulldogs stormed back to force overtime, where they prevailed by the score of 82-74.
DES MOINES, IA
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Pokes in the Pros: Allen, Bills fall in OT thriller

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns during the Bills 42-36 overtime loss Sunday at Kansas City. He also rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses of 16 yards. Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans:...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy