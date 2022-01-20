Without Green UNI Falls in OT

A nearly sold-out McLeod Center hosted the intrastate rivalry between UNI men’s basketball and the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday night. The Panthers came into the game with a conference record of 5-2, and the visitors from Des Moines came in with a conference record of 4-2. Both teams were coming off close losses, so this game between two of the top-four Missouri Valley teams was important to see who would establish conference supremacy. Trailing by 10 with under four minutes to play, the Bulldogs stormed back to force overtime, where they prevailed by the score of 82-74.

