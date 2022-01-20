ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Netflix is raising prices

By CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Netflix reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and all eyes will be on the streamer’s subscriber growth. This time there’s something new for investors and industry observers to wonder about: Netflix raising its prices.

The company boosted subscriber costs Friday, a move that raised its stock price and eyebrows across the streaming world as well as the question, “why?”

“They clearly believe they still have the pricing power to do so and that they provide an exceptional value for the money,” Andrew Hare, a senior vice president of research at media consulting firm Magid, told CNN Business.

Hare believes Netflix sees that the US and Canadian markets are maturing and it’s trying to offset its growth with ARPU — or average revenue per user.

The streaming media company said Friday that it’s raising the monthly price for a US subscription to its standard plan by $1.50, to $15.49, and its basic plan by $1 to $9.99. The premium plan increased $2 per month, to $19.99.

In Canada, Netflix’s standard plan also went up $1.50 to $16.49 Canadian and the premium plan rose $2 to $20.99 Canadian. Its basic plan remained unchanged.

Wall Street was happy with the news, sending Netflix’s stock up roughly 2% on Friday.

A dollar here and a dollar there might not seem like much, but it matters to both Netflix and consumers.

As for consumers, price increases — even $1.50 — may be too much considering the influx of services in recent years from Disney+ to Peacock to HBO Max (which is owned by CNN parent’s company, WarnerMedia). Streaming is eating into consumers’ wallets, so a price rise for any one service — let alone the king of streaming — is notable.

As goes Netflix so goes the rest of streaming, so this price hike potentially gives a runway to the company’s streaming rivals to also raise their own prices at some point.

Of course, Netflix is still Netflix and continues to be massively popular with its 213.5 million users around the world.

