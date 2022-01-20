W-SR vs. New Hampton on KWAY Country

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The 3-time defending State champions from Waverly-Shell Rock were impressive on day one of State wrestling, sending six competitors into the quarterfinal round. New Iowa women's wrestling coach Clarissa Chun was in the building to see Iowa girls wrestling on its biggest stage.
It was a perfect weekend for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team. The girls won their 4th consecutive State Championship and are the only girls team to ever win a title. Go-Hawk Eva Diaz won an individual championship with a 1-0 thriller and Macy Smith and Annika Behrends finished 2nd as they scored 219 total points and beat the next team by 60 points.
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Eva Diaz won the lone State championship for the Go-Hawks on Saturday evening, but Waverly-Shell Rock still managed another comfortable team championship with 219 points. It's the final year of an unsanctioned State girls wrestling meet after the news that the IGHSAU will begin sanctioning the...
Comments / 0