W-SR vs. New Hampton on KWAY Country

It was a perfect weekend for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling team. The girls won their 4th consecutive State Championship and are the only girls team to ever win a title. Go-Hawk Eva Diaz won an individual championship with a 1-0 thriller and Macy Smith and Annika Behrends finished 2nd as they scored 219 total points and beat the next team by 60 points.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO