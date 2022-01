The no-fun league is at it again, this time dishing out a fine for a celebration in the Kansas City Chiefs’ wild-card tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill will be fined nearly $13K for a celebration during last Sunday’s game. After scoring a touchdown against the Steelers, Hill ran to the sideline and swiped a pair of pom-poms from a Chiefs cheerleader before doing a little dance. No flags were thrown on the play, but the league clearly took the fun moment as taunting and sought to enforce the rule after the fact.

