ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CVS, Stop & Shop, Rite Aid to distribute free N95 masks

By Kelly O'Neill, NBC 10 News
WSET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WJAR) - The federal government is handing out hundreds of millions of N95 masks for free in Southern New England. The masks will come from the Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million on hand. It will be the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
Source of the Spring

County to Begin Distributing N95 Masks at Libraries on Friday

The county will begin distributing free N95 masks, in addition to COVID–19 at-home test kits, at library branches beginning Friday, Jan. 21, officials announced. “A key element that helps reduce community transmission is the wearing of a high-quality face covering,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press release. “We know that masks work and having these higher quality face masks as compared to simple face coverings, increases protection.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Miami

Federal Government’s N95 Masks Distribution Starts Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As of Monday, courtesy of the federal government, you’ll be able to get your hands on an N95 mask for free. The Biden administration announced a week ago that 400 million masks were being shipped to pharmacies and community health centers nationwide. Americans can get up to three N95s free of charge. However, only adult-sized N95s are expected to be available. The expectation is that most pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines will participate in the mask distribution. In Florida, this would mean: CVS Health Walgreens Publix Winn-Dixie Fresco y Más Harveys Supermarket Walmart Sam’s Club Costco Kroger CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald was able to confirm Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket pharmacies are participating. Walgreens and CVS told the Miami Herald they plan to have free N95s in the coming weeks. As for a participating community health center, the Health Resources and Services Administration has created an online locator tool. The Florida Association of Community Health Centers also has it’s own locator website.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N95 Masks#The Masks#Cvs Pharmacy#Cvs Stop Shop#Wjar#The White House#The Federal Government#Stop Shop#Cdc
SELF

Here’s Where to Get Free N95 Masks

This week, the White House announced a potential game changer in the fight against omicron: free N95 masks. As COVID-case rates and hospitalization rates reach all-time highs in the U.S., an official in the Biden administration announced on Wednesday plans to begin distributing 400 million non-surgical N95 masks to the public. The plan, which is set to go into effect next week and be “fully up and running by early February,” is to distribute the masks via local pharmacies, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
SPY

How To Get Rid of Dandruff: Dermatologists Share the Best Treatments, Natural Remedies & Tips

Table of Contents How Common Is Dandruff? What Causes It? Dandruff-Fighting Ingredients You Need To Know The Best Dandruff Shampoos DIY Dandruff Treatments If you’ve ever noticed the tell-tale white flakes on your back or shoulders (or, God forbid, someone else noticed them for you), then you’ve definitely wondered how to get rid of dandruff. But with so many dandruff shampoos and supposedly dandruff-fighting products out there, not to mention debatable “natural” home remedies, we understand why folks struggling with dandruff might not know where to begin. To get the lowdown on dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, and some tips on how to get rid of it, we...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy