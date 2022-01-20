Machine Gun Kelly designed Megan Fox’s unique engagement ring with thorns to ‘hurt’ if she took it off

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that new fiancée Megan Fox’s engagement ring has been designed with thorns so it will cause pain if she tries to take it off.

Speaking about the unique piece of jewellery which he designed himself, the the 31-year-old rapper – real name Colson Baker – explained: “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings.

“When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…

“Love is pain!” he added to Vogue.

The Bloody Valentine hit-maker and Transformers actress Fox, 35, confirmed their engagement last week on social media after almost two years of dating.

In addition to showing off the impressive diamond and emerald band, Fox claimed that they “drank each other’s blood” to toast the occasion.

Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 until 2021. They share three children together.