Film Drama The Fallout Premieres 27 Jan on Binge

"I'll take care of you…" IFC Midnight has unveiled the first trailer for Hatching, a freaky Finnish horror thriller from filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, making her feature directorial debut. This will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month, which is a big stop for this one, before hitting theaters in April. 12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. She brings it home and nurtures it in her bed. What hatches is beyond belief. There definitely ain't a bird in there. Starring Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Saija Lentonen, and Jani Volanen. "Hatching is a fascinating portrait of the nature of maternal instinct, as Tinja battles to come to terms with the genuine emotional bond with her grotesque and bloodthirsty new found family while contending with the fraying connection to her own demanding mother." Oh damn! This looks like the kind of twisty, scary creature features they don't make anymore. You have to see this trailer.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO