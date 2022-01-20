ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Drama The Fallout Premieres 27 Jan on Binge

Cover picture for the articleThe multi-award-winning feature film The Fallout, written and directed by Megan Park, premieres 27 January on BINGE. The film stars Jenna Ortega (Scream, You, Yes Day), Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story, Music), Niles Fitch (This Is Us, Roman J. Israel,...

The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
splashreport.com

In THE FALLOUT Trailer, Jenna Ortega Stars In A School Shooting Drama Set In The Age of Social Media

HBO MAX and Warner Bros. released the first trailer for “The Fallout”, which you can check out below. “The Fallout” is a compelling exploration of the inexplicable resiliency of life and the hope that emerges out of loss. Megan Park’s feature screenwriting and directing debut won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, while also garnering Park the festival’s Brightcove Illumination Award for her screenplay.
First Showing

Jenna Ortega & Maddie Ziegler in Heartfelt Drama 'The Fallout' Trailer

"What are you feeling right now?" "I feel… mad." Warner Bros has unveiled an official trailer for the indie film The Fallout, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Megan Park. This first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last year, and will be debuting streaming on HBO Max later this month. The film deals with the "fallout" of a school shooting - focusing on one young student named Vada who struggles with all the overwhelming emotions afterwards. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered. In the process, she befriends another student named Mia, who she had never been friends with before. Jenna Ortega co-stars with Maddie Ziegler, and a cast including Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen, and Shailene Woodley. This and Mass are the only films so far that honestly and appropriately deal with the crisis of school shootings in America. May be hard to watch but is worth it.
tvinsider.com

‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed: Fox Musical Drama to Debut in Fall 2022

Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel’s new musical drama has been delayed. Fox has announced that Monarch will now premiere in Fall 2022. It was set to be part of the network’s midseason schedule, with a two-night premiere set for Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship, then with a time slot premiere on Tuesday, February 1, at 9/8c, following The Resident‘s winter return. The network will announce replacement programming both for the post-NFC Championship slot and Tuesdays at 9/8c soon.
First Showing

First Trailer for Giant Egg Film 'Hatching' Premiering at Sundance '22

"I'll take care of you…" IFC Midnight has unveiled the first trailer for Hatching, a freaky Finnish horror thriller from filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, making her feature directorial debut. This will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month, which is a big stop for this one, before hitting theaters in April. 12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. She brings it home and nurtures it in her bed. What hatches is beyond belief. There definitely ain't a bird in there. Starring Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Saija Lentonen, and Jani Volanen. "Hatching is a fascinating portrait of the nature of maternal instinct, as Tinja battles to come to terms with the genuine emotional bond with her grotesque and bloodthirsty new found family while contending with the fraying connection to her own demanding mother." Oh damn! This looks like the kind of twisty, scary creature features they don't make anymore. You have to see this trailer.
cartermatt.com

All Rise season 3: Simone Missick teases premiere date, filming

For everyone out there interested in finally checking out All Rise season 3, rest assured that work is finally getting underway!. In a new post on Instagram (see below), star Simone Missick revealed that filming is getting underway over the course of the next few days. Not only that, but the show will premiere on its new home (OWN) a little later this spring.
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Kanye West documentary, Aubrey Plaza’s crime thriller and other highlights

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
horrornews.net

Christina Ricci Film Monstrous Exclusive Trailer and Fright Fest Premiere

SAT 12 MARCH – GFT Screen 1. 17:45 MONSTROUS (International Premiere) The evening programme opens with the International premiere of MONSTROUS, directed by FrightFest veteran favorite Chris Sivertson (The Lost, I Know Who Killed Me and co-director of All Cheerleaders Die). This unique supernatural thriller stars the iconic Christina Ricci, who unleashes an emotionally powerful performance.
Daily Lobo

UNM student actor premieres at Sundance Film Festival

Jack Justice, a sophomore film student at the University of New Mexico and local actor, had his most recent project, “When You Finish Saving The World,” which was directed by Jesse Eisenberg, screened at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on opening night on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Jack began...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Shot Through the Wall’ premiere Jan. 21-27

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and compelling new drama “A Shot Through the Wall” showing Jan. 21-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A Chinese-American police officer’s life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent Black man in “A Shot Through [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Shot Through the Wall’ premiere Jan. 21-27 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
Mic

The Gilded Age premiere delivers a flashy New York but a weak period drama

This review contains spoilers. The Gilded Age is one of the year’s most anticipated shows so far, as creator/writer Julian Fellowes returns to the original upstairs-downstairs conceit that brought about his PBS mega-hit Downton Abbey. As the New York Times reported, Fellowes had wanted to bring this prequel to the silver screen since 2012, but Downton’s dominant path of six seasons and a movie quelled the urgency for an immediate return to the format. While Fellowes worked on other projects, it seems that this one finally squeezed its way into being born through both network changes and pandemic setbacks, and its entry — which premiered on January 24 on HBO Max — feels just as forced. It’s not an irredeemable start to the show, but it may not satisfy the hunger that eager period piece fanatics have craved.
the university of hawai'i system

Sundance premieres alumni film about leaving Hawaiʻi, KTUH featured

Alika Tengan said he is “honored to share this story with a community of artists I have admired greatly from afar.” The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Academy for Creative Media graduate, who has already racked up several awards and achievements, will have his work featured for the first time at a major film festival. Every Day in Kaimukī premieres online at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23. It is one of seven films in the “next” category, which provides a showcase for what the festival calls, “pure, bold works distinguished by an innovative, forward-thinking approach to story-telling.”
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
