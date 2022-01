Whether you’re looking to do a bit of spring cleaning with the arrival of Chinese New Year or want to get rid of things that you've been hoarding for way too long, we often find ourselves faced with a mountain of unwanted odds and ends after a cleanup. The sustainable way to discard unwanted goods is to give them another life by donating to those in need. There are many worthy charities and non-profit organisations in Hong Kong that can help redistribute unwanted goods to street sleepers and low-income families. Secondhand bookstores and shopping platforms can also collect and resell without wasting resources. So, if you're planning to clear out your wardrobes and cupboards, here are some of the best places you can donate to in Hong Kong.

CHARITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO