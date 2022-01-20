ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo opens up about ‘kind and wonderful’ man in first interview since his death

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7aDV_0dqluBEm00

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo has given an emotional first interview describing the late comedian as the “best man [she’s] ever known”.

The Full House actor was found dead aged 65 in his hotel room in Florida on January 9, just hours after performing his final stand-up show.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, but preliminary findings of an autopsy determined that there was “no evidence of drug use or foul play”.

His wife Rizzo is set to appear in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb on Thursday with a preview clip showing her breaking down as she shared her memories of the beloved star.

Asked in the video what he was like away from audiences, Rizzo replied: “The Same. He was just there to enjoy life and he just wanted to make people feel good. If we went to a restaurant he would talk to all the waiters, the waitresses, he knew all the hosts. Everyone knew him and loved him.

‘His constant message was “just treat people with kindness” because he’d gone through so much in his life and he knew how hard life could be. So he was always just so kind and loving to everybody,” she added.

“He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life and he was just so kind and so wonderful. Everyone that was in his life knew it and even anyone who would just casually meet him would say ‘wow, this is a special guy’.”

Rizzo and Saget married in 2018 after first meeting online in 2015 when to quote the food blogger, he “slid into her DMs”.

He was previously married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 until 1997, with whom he shared three daughters.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates his SUV in four-car pile-up in LA but assures fans he’s ‘fine’

A representative for actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that he is ‘fine’ after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. The Terminator star and former California governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in the collision on Friday evening that saw his enormous black SUV perched on top of another car and left one person injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Mourns ‘Most Incredible Man’: He ‘Was A Force’ In Heartfelt Post

Kelly Rizzo penned a letter to her ‘sweet husband’ Bob Saget as she remembered their ‘crazy’ six year ‘ride’ before his sudden death on Jan. 9. Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo posted a beautiful tribute for her late husband after his unexpected death. The blogger shared the letter on Jan. 15 via Instagram alongside an adorable selfie of the pair. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Kelly began her heartrending post. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Reveals Their Final Conversation

Kelly Rizzo has no regrets about what she and Bob Saget discussed very shortly before he passed away in an Orlando hotel room, and says their final chat was totally representative of Bob's entire life. Bob's widow told Hoda Kotb on "Today" she felt she'd finally reached a point where...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Hoda Kotb
Mashed

The Truth About Bob Saget's Wife, Food Journalist Kelly Rizzo

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County (Florida) Sheriff's Department tweeted on January 9, 2022. "The man was identified as Robert Saget [and] pronounced deceased on scene." Sixty-five-year-old stand-up comedian, actor, and host, Bob Saget, whose cause of death has not been specified as of this writing, leaves behind legions of fans of both his dad humor (e.g., Danny Tanner on "Full House" and the narrator on "How I Met Your Mother") and his more adult comedy stylings, not to mention his ironic delivery of slapstick sight gags on seasons upon seasons of "America's Funniest Home Videos." But he also leaves behind all of his friends, family, and colleagues, and from what's coming out of social media, there were a great many. That, of course, includes his wife, Kelly Rizzo.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Bob Saget's Death In Heartfelt Tribute

Kelly Rizzo has broken her silence following the death of her husband Bob Saget. Saget died last Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65. While Rizzo has posted on her Instagram story about how John Mayer and Jeff Ross have taken care of her in the immediate days after Saget's death, this is the first time Rizzo makes a statement regarding Saget and their relationship.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widow#Full House
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos Shares His Touching Eulogy From Bob Saget’s Memorial

John Stamos is sharing the touching tribute he read during Bob Saget’s memorial. It was announced on Jan. 9 that Saget had died at the age of 65. Authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Information on the cause of death has not been released. A small, intimate funeral for Saget was held last Friday, with his close friends and loved ones in attendance, including his Full House castmates as well as John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and more. Stamos published his eulogy in the Los Angeles Times on Friday. In his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy