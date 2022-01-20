ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England Women lose Ashes opener as Tahlia McGrath stars for Australia

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1wGV_0dqlu9YZ00

Tahlia McGrath starred with bat and ball for Australia as Meg Lanning’s side chased down 170 to storm to a nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes.

The 26-year-old had only played three T20 internationals before being selected ahead of Australian talisman Ellyse Perry in the starting line-up in Adelaide and showed her prowess, hitting an unbeaten 91.

McGrath claimed three quick wickets towards the back end of the England innings to curb their total before coming in at number three and scoring at a strike rate of 185.71 to put the game beyond Heather Knight’s side and ensure Australia drew first blood in the series.

She was supported by captain Lanning, who was promoted to open in the absence of the injured Beth Mooney, as despite the early wicket of Alyssa Healy Australia produced their record successful chase and the fifth highest in all women’s T20 internationals – and with three overs to spare.

Lanning hit an unbeaten 64 as Australia comfortably chased down England’s total, aided by some poor judgements from the fielders in stopping boundaries and diving over the ball as Australia took a two-point lead in the multi-format series.

Sophie Ecclestone had struck early, with Healy picking out Nat Sciver at short midwicket to depart for just seven and leave Australia 26 for one in the fourth over, and England stayed ahead of the run-rate until the halfway point when they failed to take the crucial wickets.

In the England innings, Danni Wyatt struck a powerful 70 from 54 as the tourists reached 169 for four after being put in to bat by Australia.

After a slightly nervous start, Wyatt and Beaumont got England to 82 without loss from the first 10 overs, capitalising on the early introduction of spin especially.

Alana King claimed her first international wicket on her Australian debut, with Beaumont caught and bowled, and going into the final few overs McGrath (three for 26) removed Wyatt and Sciver in quick succession.

The latter made a useful 32 from 23 in a stand of 59 with Wyatt, who hit six fours and three sixes in her innings before being bowled by a McGrath yorker.

The arrival of two new batters slowed down the visitors’ run-rate as Amy Jones fell to McGrath for four and Knight and Sophia Dunkley each finished 10 not out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rangers-bound John Souttar set to return for Hearts against Celtic

John Souttar is set to return to the Hearts team to face Celtic on Wednesday after the club knocked back a bid from Rangers to take the defender immediately. Souttar missed Saturday’s 5-0 Scottish Cup win against Auchinleck Talbot after news emerged of a failed offer from Ibrox, but he has shaken off an ankle knock ahead of Celtic’s visit.
SOCCER
newschain

‘Bored’ Katherine Brunt calls for change in the women’s game

Katherine Brunt has called for reforms of women’s Test cricket to improve the contest and spectacle ahead of the only red-ball match of the women’s Ashes. Heather Knight’s side take on Australia at Canberra in a bid to become the first English side to win a Test match Down Under this winter after their male counterparts crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.
SPORTS
newschain

Great Britain finalise 50-strong squad for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Great Britain will take a squad of 50 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month after speed-skater Ellia Smeding was confirmed as the final member of the team on Monday. The team, featuring three returning medallists in Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead, is Britain’s smallest for...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellyse Perry
Person
Tahlia Mcgrath
Person
Meg Lanning
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Beth Mooney
Person
Alana King
Person
Sophia Dunkley
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.Picture of the dayStat of the dayBreaking new groundTwo historic milestones in the #AusOpen juniors today: 🇮🇷 Meshkatolzahra Safi became the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England win

Moeen Ali admitted the batting depth of the West Indies is “scary” after England withstood a late blitz from lower-order pair Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to win the second Twenty20 by just one run.England looked to be cruising to a series-levelling victory when their opponents crumbled from 47 for two to 65 for seven in pursuit of 172, with Moeen taking format-best figures of three for 24 at Barbados’ Kensington Oval.But some bruising blows from Shepherd kept a flickering hope alive and even though that was extinguished midway through the final over, Hosein closed the show with three successive...
SPORTS
The Independent

George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Ashes#Australian
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
RUGBY
The Independent

England hoping for more ‘bang for their buck’ after hiring forensic psychologist

Eddie Jones has enlisted a forensic psychologist to boost England’s Guinness Six Nations title bid in the belief that enhanced mindsets offer the greatest scope for improvement in his team.Dr Nashater Deu Solheim, a Norwegian specialist in persuasion and influence, has been working with Jones and his coaching assistants ahead of the February 5 opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.Jones insists that with international rugby becoming increasingly competitive on the field, it is through the fine-tuning of psychology and clever use of data that England will benefit most.Eddie Jones has named his squad to begin preparations for the @SixNationsRugby 🔖@O2sports |...
RUGBY
The Independent

England find some form with bat to set West Indies target of 172 in second T20

England bounced back from their opening night capitulation to set the West Indies 172 to win the second Twenty20 in Barbados.A day after slumping to 103 all out, conjuring unwelcome memories of the Test side’s recent batting woes against Australia Jason Roy’s 45 from 31 balls helped England to 171 for eight at the Kensington Oval.More than half his runs came in one over after a ponderous start, with Roy taking down slow left-armer Fabian Allen, turbo-charging England’s innings as they added 107 in the final 10 overs.We put 1⃣7⃣1⃣ on the board 🏏Do we have enough? 🤔Match Centre:...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Women's Ashes: Rain washes out England's second T20 international against Australia in Adelaide

​​Rain wrecked the second T20 international of the multi-format Women's Ashes series with just 25 balls possible in Adelaide on Saturday. The game had been cut to 14 overs a side after an initial shower and the players were then taken from the field 4.1 overs into the reduced match after further wet weather, with the fixture subsequently abandoned as the rain continued to fall.
SPORTS
The Independent

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29...
SPORTS
The Independent

Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor admits not reporting spot-fixing approach quick enough

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor says he will be hit with a multi-year ban over his delayed reporting of a spot-fixing plot.The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter says he was blackmailed to engage in spot-fixing by a group of Indian businessmen he met in October 2019, after they took photographs of him taking cocaine.Taylor says he did not spot-fix, but admits he did not report the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four months, which he accepts was “too long a time”.To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022He...
WORLD
newschain

Barrow without Tom Beadling for their clash against Salford

Barrow will be without Tom Beadling for their clash against Salford on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was given a straight red card in the Bluebirds’ FA Cup defeat to Barnsley earlier this month and will serve the final game of his three-match ban. Midfielder Robbie Gotts returned from injury in...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy