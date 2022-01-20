Coffee at the Cosmo is Thursday morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is this Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the former Dillon Living Center, at 1901 E. 23rd. The program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register and you are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself. Motorists are asked to form a single line with their vehicles, making sure not to block driveways and intersections.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO