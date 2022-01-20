ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Coffee at the Cosmo is Thursday morning

 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere will host its monthly Coffee at the Cosmo event Thursday morning. January’s...

Market South Hutch Business of the Month: Tom's Detail Shop

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month is Tom's Detail Shop. According to owner Tom Hoffman, he's been in the same place for a long time. "I started the business 27 years ago in 1995," Hoffman said. "I was 24 years old and we've been here ever since. We do auto detailing and Scorpion spray-in bed liner."
TEFAP distribution is Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is this Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the former Dillon Living Center, at 1901 E. 23rd. The program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register and you are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself. Motorists are asked to form a single line with their vehicles, making sure not to block driveways and intersections.
Becher departs Stage 9

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Stage 9 announced Thursday that Lynsey Becher, Producing Artistic Director has left the production group. Becher has taken a new position with the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma. Becher was hired in an assistant role in 2018 before being selected as the Producing Artistic Director in June...
