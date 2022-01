The newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. More than four decades ago, when China was emerging from the ashes of Mao Zedong’s rule, its then-leader, Deng Xiaoping, identified technology as one of the “Four Modernizations” that the country needed to embrace to catch up with the West. Today, those roles have reversed. China is a global leader in many tech fields, from 5G and artificial intelligence to transportation and e-commerce. Join us in today's Daily Dose for a deep dive into the future of Chinese technology and how it could change everything from how children might study to how we travel.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO