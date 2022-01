A third-party blockchain research company OXT Research has uncovered a loss of 444 BTC in addition to 4,600 ETH in the recent crypto.com hack. The recent hack of Crypto.com saw 4.6K (~$15M) of ETH stolen, according to Peckshield. BeInCrypto recently reported losses of 2-5 ETH for several users, and the Twittersphere was in an uproar. The alleged hacker laundered heist proceeds via Tornado Cash, a tool that masks the link between the source and destination funds. The funds were laundered on Jan. 18, 2021, in 48 deposits of 100 ETH and three deposits of 10 ETH to Tornado Cash.

