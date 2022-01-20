ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PENGUINS RETURN HOME TONIGHT TO PLAY SENATORS

The Penguins finally return to PPG Paints Arena tonight to play the Ottawa Senators, and coach Mike Sullivan will have a lot of options when filling out his lineup card. Forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese and goaltender Casey DeSmith all returned from the reserve/covid list yesterday, giving the Pens their...

PENGUINS BATTLE BACK FOR SHOOTOUT WIN OVER JETS

The Penguins appeared to be stuck in neutral until a flourish in the third period erased a two-goal deficit and fueled a run to another win at PPG Paints Arena. Paul Steigerwald has the story. Coach Mike Sullivan says the Penguins still are not playing the way they need to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Firefighters Take On Baltimore Firefighters In Charity Hockey Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause. Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 22. The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio. Photo Credit: Weber Family The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets: Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075 Jason Bower: 412-969-0563 Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533 Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184 Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613 Keith Matts: 412-403-7224
CROSBY NETS HAT TRICK IN PENS 5-2 VICTORY OVER COLUMBUS

Sidney Crosby’s three-goal night helped propel the Pens to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus last night. The Pens started the scoring just 32 seconds into the game with Brian Dumolin scoring his third goal of the season. Gustav Nyquist scored for the Blue Jackets to tie it up about half-way through the first period. The Jackets took a 2-1 lead with Boone Jenner’s 16th of the season. Then Crosby notched his first of the night with 29 seconds left in the period to bring it back to a tie. After a scoreless second period, the Pens poured it on in the third with Mike Matheson picking up a goal at the 5:35 mark. Crosby would then score his second at 13:32, then for the hat-trick, Crosby tried to get a lead pass to another player, but the pass that ricocheted off the boards at center ice went by the intended player and into an empty net with about two minutes to go.
Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a fourgoal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped […]
Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
Penguins Announce Return of Black Hockey History Game

The Pittsburgh Penguins will kick off a month of Black History Month celebrations on Sunday, January 30, when the team hosts the Los Angeles Kings at 1 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. During the month of February, the Penguins will celebrate Black History Month through virtual programming focused on elevating...
