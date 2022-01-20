Novavax COVID-19 vaccine cleared in Australia

An investment in Novavax shares is not expected to be attractive in a post-Omicron, post-Pandemic market environment. Omicron (No pandemic wind in the sails) The arrival of the Omicron variant has completely altered the Covid vaccine landscape. Both BioNTech/Pfizer (March 2022) and Moderna (March 2022) have indicated that they will be launching an Omicron-specific vaccine candidate. Novavax has not given any indication of when an Omicron-specific vaccine candidate will be launched and so far only issued a developmental statement on 22 December 2022: “Development of Omicron-specific vaccine on track for initiation of GMP manufacturing in early January”. The Novavax strategy as advised is to proceed for the time being with the ancestral Wuhan strain vaccine candidate.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 HOUR AGO