Nomadic Dairy launches new flavour for yoghurt and oat clusters range

Apple is apparently gearing up to launch a bunch of new products later this year. In Fall, the company is rumored to announce its “widest” range of new hardware ever. The information arrives from Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter (Via MacRumors). In the report, Gurman added that the Cupertino based giant is working on four new iPhones, which will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside its annual smartphone release, the brand is also preparing to announce a new refreshed MacBook Pro, new iMacs with larger displays, a Mac Pro, redesigned MacBook Air, its second generation of AirPods Pro, three Apple Watches, a low end iPad, and even new iPad Pro variants as well.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO