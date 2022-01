Mixing is about directing the listener’s attention as much as it is about masking imperfections and highlighting what is best about the recording. In fact, if you think about it those are just two ways of saying the same thing. While we might think that ‘boost what is good and cut what is bad’ is the logical way to get a good mix, it’s not as cut and dried as that. If you find an aspect of a sound undesirable, rather than trying to control or eliminate that, maybe boosting what surrounds it will make it palatable.

PHARRELL ・ 4 DAYS AGO