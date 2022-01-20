PANTHERS’ D FAILS THEM IN LOSS TO VIRGINIA

The Denver Nuggets lose to the Memphis Grizzlies for the third time this season 122-118. This was the first time the Grizzlies beat the Nuggets in Denver since 2017. Ja Morant exploded for 38 points and that is tied for the most points Denver has given up to an individual this season. Nikola Jokic recorded his fourth straight triple double by scoring 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists on 11-16 shooting. Memphis dominated the paint outscoring Denver 58-48 in that category, but they were also efficient from three as well. They shot 11-25 from beyond the arc and 52.4% shooting overall.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO