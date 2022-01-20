ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

No gun found at West Memphis school despite rumors, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdmeT_0dqlqWfd00
Child dies: West Memphis Police said a gun was not found at the school. (Jason Doly/iStock )

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police in West Memphis, Ark., are reassuring parents and students after rumors of a gun at a local school.

On Jan. 19, the West Memphis Police Department became aware of an incident at West Jr. High.

According to police, there were rumors going around on social media about a gun on campus.

There was no gun on campus, WMPD said.

No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
West Memphis, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

6 found dead in Milwaukee home; police said they were shot

MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are investigating the deaths of six people found in a Milwaukee home as possible homicides, multiple news outlets are reporting. Update 12:45 p.m. EST Jan. 24: The six victims were all found with gunshot wounds, Milwaukee Police Sgt. Efrain Cornejo told The Associated Press by email. Police have not released the identities of the people who were killed, or any information about a motive or who fired the shots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
87K+
Followers
84K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy