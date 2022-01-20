No gun found at West Memphis school despite rumors, police say

Child dies: West Memphis Police said a gun was not found at the school. (Jason Doly/iStock )

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police in West Memphis, Ark., are reassuring parents and students after rumors of a gun at a local school.

On Jan. 19, the West Memphis Police Department became aware of an incident at West Jr. High.

According to police, there were rumors going around on social media about a gun on campus.

There was no gun on campus, WMPD said.

No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.