NHL

Red Wings claim Gemel Smith from Lightning

By Justin Lopshire
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Red Wings have claimed center Gemel Smith off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Smith has spent the last three seasons in the Tampa Bay organization,...

wtvbam.com

