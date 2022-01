IONQ is well-positioned in the quantum computing race and is gaining traction in the market. IonQ Inc (IONQ) is a company - that has been around since 2015 - currently engaged in the field of quantum computing. During the first four years of its existence, the company was only involved in R&D work related to quantum computing. Since 2019, it has gotten into commercial agreements with certain clients, whereby it offers its quantum computing systems through a quantum-computing-as-a-service (“QCaaS”) platform. IONQ also derives additional revenue by co-developing algorithms with external parties on the quantum computing systems.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO