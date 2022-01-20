Ashling Murphy: 31-year-old man charged with the murder of 23-year-old teacher
A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, who was killed whilst out on a jog in Count Offaly last week. Jozef Puska, who is believed to be a Slovakian national, has since been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of the teacher...
A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
Police have said foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body is reported to have been brought into a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. Officers in Ireland are investigating reports two men carried the body into the store before fleeing when challenged by staff. The man, named locally as Peadar Doyle, was found to be dead at the post office in the town of Carlow. A Garda spokesperson said a post mortem had been concluded on Saturday, with the findings not being made public “for operational reasons”. They added: “Foul play...
A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest in the aggravated murder and robbery of Brian M. Miller was made over three years after his death, Richmond Heights Police confirmed. Police identified Marquise Buffington as the suspect who was arrested on Jan. 21. Officers were called to the scene for a...
An 18-year-old woman who was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found "safe and well". Marnie Clayton, who is from Bracknell in Berkshire, was last seen leaving the Atik nightclub in Windsor at around 2am on 16 January. But, she was later reported missing by her family just before 3am when she failed to return home.
A 48-year-old man in Singapore has been charged with the murder of his twin sons, whose bodies were discovered in a storm canal near a public playground in a quiet, hilly neighbourhood where the family lives. Gavin Butler. Police officers confirmed that they had received a call for help from...
A family has been “devastated” after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday night.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers attended reports of a teenager with stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Manchester, at around 7pm.Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.GMP said a large cordon is in place and extra officers are patrolling the area.Superintendent John Harris said a murder investigation has been launched, but no arrests have been made.#INCIDENT | We currently have a large scene in place close to Thirlmere Avenue after a teenage...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County prosecutor's office has charged a Pleasant Hill man in a woman's homicide. Levi G. Mitchell, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Sara B. Maloney, 39. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called...
LONDON – Hundreds of mourners turned out Tuesday in Ireland for the funeral Mass of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher whose slaying has reignited debate about how to tackle violence against women. Police said Tuesday they arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder in the case...
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly mowing down a knife attacker who had stabbed a woman in the street.The driver ran over a 41-year-old man in Maida Vale west London at around 9am on Monday in an apparent bid to stop the attack.Horror unfolded as the woman, aged 43, was stabbed multiple times in Chippenham Road in front of horrified onlookers.Witnesses desperately tried to intervene to save her, but she was fatally injured by the attacker, who police said she knew.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I...
Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in his 30s in Norfolk Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, shortly before 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.They found a man there with serious head injuries. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.Police said a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 22-year-old suspect was apprehended on Paradise Road several hours later.Both men were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.Detective Chief Superintendent Kate Thacker said: “A...
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a car was driven at him and he was attacked in an attempted murder.Police went to the scene on Pilton Avenue, Edinburgh at around 10pm on Sunday following a report of a crash on Pilton Avenue involving a black BMW and an off-road motorbike.The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.Detectives said initial inquiries have established that the man was deliberately driven at. When he was on the ground another man got out of the BMW and attacked him before running off towards Pilton Place.While we do not know the motive...
Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday night in Manchester Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said four boys aged between 15 and 17 are in custody after officers attended reports of a teenager suffering stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at around 7pm.Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.GMP said three arrest warrants were executed on Saturday night in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme.A crime scene is in place at the scene and also at nearby Trafford...
Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org. Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre has been sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison after...
The LAPD has named a homeless man as the prime suspect in the stabbing murder of Brianna Kupfer, 24. The murder has shocked Los Angeles and the rest of the United States. The 24 year old graduate student was working alone at a furniture store in the high end part of Hancock Park, an area that had been regarded as safe previously.
Two men and a teenage girl have admitted attacking a doctor in a Cardiff city park, but deny his murder.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was violently assaulted in Bute Park in the early hours of July 20.The father-of-two suffered a severe brain injury and died of his injuries at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl are accused of Dr Jenkins’ murder and have previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.On the first day of their trial, at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday, the three pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).A jury has been sworn in and the case against the three will be opened on Tuesday, with the trial expected to take place over four weeks.
A police officer who was jailed for assaulting two black members of the public while on duty has been found dead at his home. Declan Jones, a former constable with West Midlands Police, was said to have caused a public relations “disaster” for police with the assaults on consecutive days in April 2020.
The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
