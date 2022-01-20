ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Activists incensed after N.J. fund for immigrant workers cut by 85%

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJmtM_0dqlqJRQ00

Immigrant advocates expressed anger Wednesday over the state reallocating the majority of a $40 million fund for residents excluded from COVID-era relief, which advocates secured after 18 months of protests and a 24-day hunger strike.

“We didn’t think it was real. We didn’t think it could be possible. Now, instead of fighting for more money like in New York, we have to fight for something they took away from us,” said Jorge Torres, an organizer with National Day Laborers Organizing Network.

About $34 million — 85% of the fund — was reallocated from the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund due to a deadline for using federal CARES Act money by Dec. 31, 2021, the governor’s office said Wednesday. The news was first reported by Gothamist .

Immigrant organizations argue the program as created included too many hurdles — a cumbersome pile of paperwork, technological problems with the application — and not enough outreach to the people who would take advantage of it.

The Department of Human Services, which oversaw the program, maintains it followed “specific federal parameters” placed on its use of the funds.

To encourage applications through the end of January , the department last month added another $10 million to the fund using cash from the 2021 American Rescue Plan, which has a more flexible deadline.

Alyana Alfaro, a spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Murphy, said the governor remains “committed to providing assistance to those who need it and encourages eligible applicants to apply to the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund this month.”

Murphy, a Democrat who began his second term Tuesday, announced the creation of the fund in May, after 30 immigrants led a hunger strike to protest the state’s lack of action to help undocumented immigrants and other residents who were ineligible for federal and state COVID-19 relief, like stimulus checks and unemployment benefits. Nearly half a million undocumented immigrants live in New Jersey.

The one-time payments were initially set at $1,000, and applications launched in late October. In December, officials doubled the cash awards  to $2,000 per person, with a maximum of $4,000 per household.

The state’s move to redirect some of the fund came as immigrant advocates were arguing for a dramatic increase in the pot of money. On Tuesday, twenty local organizations, including the New Jersey chapter of the ACLU, Make the Road New Jersey, and Latino Action Network, sent a letter to Murphy urging the recently re-elected governor to increase outreach efforts and allocate $989 million to the fund.

Roughly 11,800 people applied for money from the fund in two months, a Department of Human Services spokeswoman said. Of those, 2,700 were approved and 531 were denied. Another 7,000 are pending review, and 1,500 are inactive, which means the applicant did not provide all the required information or withdrew their application.

One of those pending applications belongs to Norma Morales, a domestic worker living in Lakewood and an organizer with Cosecha Movement. She applied in November and said she was told she needs more documents but hasn’t been told what she’s missing.

She said the application requested documents she doesn’t have, like proof of a positive COVID test. She fell ill in March 2020 and December 2021, when at-home COVID-19 tests were difficult to find. She said she’s heard similar stories from her colleagues and neighbors who are also having trouble providing these documents.

“The state is playing with us. They give us the illusion that they’re going to give us a fund after the fight we put up. And all the people who really need that money don’t have access to the fund, or the support,” she said.

The Department of Human Services said it accepts several ways for residents to show they’ve been impacted by Covid, including tax returns or paystubs showing reduced hours, bank statements demonstrating loss of income, unpaid medical bills, or proof of rental arrears since March 2020. People should apply to the fund even if they don’t have these documents, a spokeswoman said.

Activists concede demand for the program — set up to support up to 30,000 families — was significantly less than expected. They blame lack of engagement by the state.

“You have a handful of people who are doing all the outreach in the state. We have a huge and diverse number of communities that need multiple layers of outreach and help,” said Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice.

The state defends its handling of the fund. Six nonprofits were tasked with outreach and processing applications, and received a total of $900,000 to do so, according to state documents. DHS held webinars, translated documents into 12 languages, posted on social media regularly about the fund, worked with community providers, and promoted the fund through media releases and interview, said Johanna Calle, director of the Office of New Americans.

“ Advocates for this program were integral to the design and administration of the program and their implementation recommendations were considered from the very beginning,” Calle said in a statement.

Activists note New York and Washington, D.C., doled out billions of dollars in assistance to undocumented residents without the same troubles.

“The community isn’t going to remember the few applicants who were able to secure a small amount of relief aid. They’re going to remember the perception that government will blame you even when it’s out of your control,” Torres said.

Applications remain open on the DHS website through Jan. 31.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Activists incensed after N.J. fund for immigrant workers cut by 85% appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Jersey Monitor

Murphy the first governor since McGreevey to issue no clemencies in first term

Gov. Phil Murphy issued no pardons during his first term in office, becoming the first governor to do so since Jim McGreevey. In New Jersey, clemency powers are vested solely in the office of the governor. While the State Parole Board can investigate petitions for executive clemency and make recommendations, those recommendations are not binding, […] The post Murphy the first governor since McGreevey to issue no clemencies in first term appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Gov. Murphy signs flurry of bills just before second term begins

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a controversial law Tuesday that will allow New Jersey police officers to review their own body-camera footage before writing incident reports. Reformers fought the measure, fearing it would enable officers to omit details the camera didn’t capture and thereby evade accountability. Police unions pushed for it, saying it would improve the […] The post Gov. Murphy signs flurry of bills just before second term begins appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New Jersey Monitor

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

Judges side with A.G. on waiving mandatory minimum prison sentences

A New Jersey appellate panel weighed in this week on a yearslong battle over mandatory minimum prison sentences, affirming the state Attorney General’s directive last year ordering prosecutors to waive mandatory minimums for nonviolent drug offenses. Superior Court Judge Carmen Messano, writing for the three-judge panel Tuesday, rejected a lower court’s argument that the directive wrongly set […] The post Judges side with A.G. on waiving mandatory minimum prison sentences appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Climate groups sue Murphy admin seeking more action to reduce pollution

A coalition of 120 environmental activists have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration they hope will compel the state to issue specific goals to reduce carbon emissions. The group, known as EmpowerNJ, is appealing the state Department of Environmental Protection’s rejection of its petition demanding the state set enforceable benchmarks to achieve Murphy’s goal […] The post Climate groups sue Murphy admin seeking more action to reduce pollution appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ADVOCACY
New Jersey Monitor

Expansion in Gulf of Mexico drilling splits U.S. House panel along party lines

As the Biden administration’s move to scrap new oil and gas leases remains in unsettled legal territory, Democrats and Republicans on a U.S. House panel sharply disagreed about the merits of new energy development in the Gulf of Mexico. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, including Chairman Alan Lowenthal of […] The post Expansion in Gulf of Mexico drilling splits U.S. House panel along party lines appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Judge delivers new victory for juvenile offenders serving lengthy prison terms

A New Jersey judge ordered a new hearing Wednesday for a man sentenced to life in prison for two murders he committed as a teenager, the latest in a string of state court rulings holding that juvenile offenders have a greater capacity than adults to reform and shouldn’t be condemned to lifetime imprisonment. William Thomas […] The post Judge delivers new victory for juvenile offenders serving lengthy prison terms appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
New Jersey Monitor

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

As Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney walked the halls of the Kansas Statehouse on opening day of the legislative session this month, she was taken aback by what she saw. In the hallways, where “people are chatting and hugging and all that stuff, there were probably less than half of the people wearing masks … You […] The post Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
KANSAS STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Court: Police must face life-threatening danger to search with no warrant

New Jersey police who arrest people outside their homes can’t then enter and search their homes without a warrant, unless there’s a clear potential of life-threatening danger to officers on the scene, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday. The high court’s decision involves two cases centered on a routine police practice called protective sweeps, […] The post Court: Police must face life-threatening danger to search with no warrant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

New Monmouth assemblywoman sets sights on pandemic recovery

In the uproar over the pandemic’s impact on schools, there may be no more dreaded place to be than on a school board. Parents have packed meetings to demand or reject masking, vaccine mandates, and virtual learning. They’ve protested and threatened school board members. Sometimes, the police even get called. But Vicky Flynn was happy […] The post New Monmouth assemblywoman sets sights on pandemic recovery appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Democrat
New Jersey Monitor

Remembering all of Martin Luther King’s social justice agenda

On January 15th — the actual birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — the People’s Organization For Progress held its annual march in his honor in Newark. The group believes the best way to honor Dr. King is to protest injustice and put forward a social justice agenda. The theme of this year’s march […] The post Remembering all of Martin Luther King’s social justice agenda appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states

The federal government will begin releasing more than $5 billion for distressed bridges in the first year of funding under the recent infrastructure law, President Joe Biden said in a Friday video message. He specifically mentioned the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky, the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and […] The post Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Murphy signs law solidifying abortion rights in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Thursday codifying the right to an abortion into state law, a move abortion rights advocates say is necessary as the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled it may overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision later this year. The new law (S49), dubbed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, will […] The post Murphy signs law solidifying abortion rights in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Monitor

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor

WASHINGTON — Progressive lawmakers Friday joined a virtual news conference with organizers from the Poor People’s Campaign and said they are not giving up on the push to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival held the virtual meeting to kick off its plans […] The post Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Long-stalled bill barring police from polling places lands on Murphy’s desk

A bill barring police officers from polling stations landed on Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk after months in legislative limbo, but its fate remains unclear with a rapidly approaching deadline that could see it automatically vetoed. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Shirley Turner (D-Mercer) and Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer), would bar county election boards from requesting […] The post Long-stalled bill barring police from polling places lands on Murphy’s desk appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey Monitor

Online orders for free at-home COVID tests to begin Jan. 19

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday launched a new website for Americans to request up to four free COVID-19 tests per household. The administration is buying 1 billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, and Americans will be able to begin ordering the tests online on Jan. 19 at COVIDtests.gov. This is part of the administration’s effort […] The post Online orders for free at-home COVID tests to begin Jan. 19 appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
596
Followers
358
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy