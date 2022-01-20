Here are 3 things to do in Johnson County this weekend, including Winterfest at Amana Colonies

Once again, the Iowa City area is proving that chilly temperatures won’t stop events from happening.

The Amana Colonies is hosting its annual winter festival Saturday, showing that there’s still plenty of fun to be found during the cold.

Between that, musician Patty Griffin taking the Englert Theatre stage, and comedy acts in Iowa City, here are three things to do this weekend in Johnson County.

Winterfest at the Amana Colonies

Amana Colonies is hosting its seasonal festival celebrating wintertime with competitions, games and plenty to eat.

Winterfest is on Saturday, and here are some of the day’s highlights:

The Great Amana Ham-Put, where people can try and best each other by flinging a ham as far as they can. Winners will be determined in this not-quite Olympic game.

The name explains it all: Best Beard Competition. Show off your beard, and possibly win a prize. Categories include fullest beard, most unique beard and best beard overall.

Reiner Erdt Art Exhibit, which features 40 watercolor and ink pieces of art depicting scenes from the Amana Colonies and Ronneburg, Germany — Amana Colonies’ sister city, according to the Amana Colonies website. The exhibit will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hotel Millwright.

Amana Freezer 5k Run and Walk, which begins at 10 a.m. The run benefits the Amana Colonies recreational trail Kolonieweg. The 3.1-mile trail connects the villages of Amana and Middle Amana, according to the Amana Colonies website.

Up to Snow Good Party welcomes guests to Hotel Millwright for an evening bash beginning at 5 p.m., including live music, food and beer. Admission is free.

Winterfest Wine, Beer and Coffee Walk invites people to get a beverage walk card for $5 and stop in at the following businesses for a drink:

Amana Coffee & Tea

The Rusty Tractor

Fireside Winery in the Village

Prosit Wines

Ackerman Winery

Millstream Brewing Co.

White Cross Cellars

Village Winery

Activities for children at Winterfest include a decorate-your-own-cookie at Ox Yoke Inn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Safe Haven of Iowa County, which rescues and rehabilitates dogs and cats, and finds homes for these animals. There will also be a fire at Millstream Brewing Co. at 2 p.m. to roast marshmallows, although those treats are certainly not exclusive to children.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., chainsaw artist Bobby Ward will work live from Colony Carvers. Colony Carvers began in 2017, and Ward has since made chainsaw art of bears, pumpkins and other animals. Art will be available for purchase.

Here is a full list of Winterfest activities held at the Market Barn, located at 707 46th Ave. in Amana:

Open fire chili: 11 a.m.

Ice sculpting: 11 a.m.

Ice fishing: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wreath toss: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Great Amana Ham-Put: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Snowball toss: Noon to 2 p.m.

Log-sawing competition: Noon to 2 p.m.

Mushing: 1-2 p.m.

Best beard competition: 2 p.m.

Other activities include mini golf at the Festhalle Barn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and live music at the Millstream Brau Haus and the Millstream Brewing Co., both from 6-9 p.m.

Visit Amana Colonies' website to learn more about Winterfest, or download a brochure listing all events.

Patty Griffin at the Englert Theatre

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will perform at the Englert Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Texas-based singer released her first album “Living with Ghosts” in 1996.

Griffin performs folk and Americana. Her more notable songs include “Let Him Fly,” “Long Ride Home” and “Up to the Mountain.”

Her sixth album, “Downtown Church,” won a Grammy for Best Traditional Gospel Album and her self-titled album in 2019 won a Grammy for Best Folk Album.

Griffin’s music has been performed by artists including Martina McBride, Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert, and she has also collaborated with Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin.

Tickets cost $40, $20 for students, and can be purchased on the Englert's website.

Comedy at Willow Creek Theatre Company and Joystick

Both Willow Creek Theatre Co. and Joystick, formerly known as the Iowa City Yacht Club, are having standup comedy performances this weekend.

Willow Creek is an Iowa City theater company that returned to live performances in 2021 with two new productions.

Friday’s lineup at Willow Creek includes:

Mohamed Yual, a Des Moines-based comedian who created an Instagram-based comedy game show, according to the Des Moines Register.

Ellie Whisler, an Iowa-based comedian.

Jameson Cox, an Iowa-based comedian from Florida who was the house MC at Penguin’s Comedy Club in Cedar Rapids.

Carson Tuttle, an Iowa City-based comedian who’ll be headlining at Joystick on Jan. 28.

The performance starts at 9:30 p.m. Willow Creek Theatre Co. is located at 327 S. Gilbert St.

Meanwhile, Joystick will host comedian Luca Ferro on Friday and Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.

Ferro is a Chicago-based comedian and producer of South Paw Comedy Productions.

Joystick is located at 13 S. Linn St.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.