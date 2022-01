MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he tried to carjack a car at a convenience store with a pregnant woman and toddler inside the vehicle. An officer responded to the scene Sunday, January 24, 2022, at the Circle K in the 2600 block of Getwell. Investigators said the woman’s husband parked in front of the store and went inside, leaving his wife and their 3-year-old son in the car.

