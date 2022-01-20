ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotherham boss Paul Warne has strong squad to choose from for Cheltenham visit

 4 days ago
Rotherham boss Paul Warne has close to a fully-fit squad to select from for the visit of Cheltenham.

The Millers have no new injury concerns, having seen their game with Lincoln on Tuesday postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Defender Angus MacDonald played in the reserves in midweek after a long lay-off but is not expected to be involved against the Robins.

Curtis Tilt is also unlikely to be included as he hopes to see a permanent deal to Wigan concluded after a recent loan spell.

Cheltenham will assess teenage midfielder Aaron Ramsey ahead of the trip.

The 18-year-old is yet to feature for the Robins following his loan move from Aston Villa after a bout of coronavirus, but he returned to training on Thursday.

Ellis Chapman and George Lloyd are still expected to miss out, but boss Michael Duff has no other concerns.

On-loan Tottenham striker Kion Etete will be pushing for a debut having joined earlier in the week while former Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett could also make his first appearance after earning a deal until the end of the season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
