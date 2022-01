Half a billion dollars of upgrades are planned for a popular Illinois attraction. One of my favorite places to visit in Chicago as a kid was the Shedd Aquarium. I would get so excited when my parents would take me there. It was much smaller back in those days. Now with my own family, it is still one of our favorite places to visit in the city. We try to make it there at least once a year. We enjoy checking out the sea otters and dolphins the best.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO