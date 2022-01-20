Watching Winter Live – January 19th, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Showers begin building overnight out west and slowly invade SE Texas at the crack of dawn. Showers will be isolated in nature by 6 a.m. with increasing coverage through the mid-morning and afternoon. Houston area will see near 1″ of rainfall throughout the day, heavier amounts near the coast, and lighter totals in northern counties. If the coastal low tracks closer to the shore, a few locations near Galveston could see accumulations closer to the 1.5″ mark. As the systems spins eastward throughout the evening, we will see our rain coverage decrease after 6 p.m. Not everyone will be dry by this time, but shower activity will be significantly lower in intensity and coverage.

