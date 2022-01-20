ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watching Winter Live – January 19th, 2022

By Chip Brewster
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Rain for a day, then dry for the week!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Showers begin building overnight out west and slowly invade SE Texas at the crack of dawn. Showers will be isolated in nature by 6 a.m. with increasing coverage through the mid-morning and afternoon. Houston area will see near 1″ of rainfall throughout the day, heavier amounts near the coast, and lighter totals in northern counties. If the coastal low tracks closer to the shore, a few locations near Galveston could see accumulations closer to the 1.5″ mark. As the systems spins eastward throughout the evening, we will see our rain coverage decrease after 6 p.m. Not everyone will be dry by this time, but shower activity will be significantly lower in intensity and coverage.
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Hour by hour and 10-day forecast for Jan. 24

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a rainy Monday on tap to start your work week. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your hour-by-hour forecast. Looking ahead, Star Harvey has your 10-day forecast for and more about rain Monday. Along with when we could see rain again after today. Here’s a look.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy