Butler at Providence—Bulldogs check in at 2-5 in the Big East. On the road they do have a win at Georgetown with losses to Seton Hall, Xavier and UCONN all by double digits. Butler 11th in the Big East in offensive efficiency as they make only 27.2% from three and struggle on the offensive glass. They are a weak defending team sitting 10th in efficiency as opponents make 36.8% from three and 49.2% inside. Providence sits at 5-1 in the Big East. At home they posted wins to Seton Hall, St Johns and Georgetown. Friars against the Big East hits 35.6% from three but struggles on the offensive glass and from two point distance. They don’t force turnovers defensively and surrender 34.3% from three. Not comfortable laying a big number here. Play Butler +9.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO