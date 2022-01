————— 053 FPUS55 KMSO 252134. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of freezing fog in. the evening, then patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 17 to. 24. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the. morning....

MISSOULA, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO