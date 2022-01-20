How Technology Can Solve Multifamily Operations Challenges

Not for long. Work is quickly and permanently becoming untethered from dependence on traditional office facilities with the aid of collaboration technologies, automation and augmented reality experiences. New networks of highly hosted flexible office facilities also offer workplaces on demand that serve as outsourced real estate, helping to unlock the full potential of a workforce and making companies more competitive. With the technological innovations of the past 10 years, physical work and repetitive, predictable, skills-based work activities are now being automated and done in the cloud, with no dependency on the physical world whatsoever. Office work that once required people to work in rows of desks in departments, with close proximity to the next step in the physical workflows of documents, no longer exists. McKinsey estimates that 60% of current jobs are 30% automatable: from underwriting insurance, to drafting legal briefs, to making medical diagnoses. That has huge implications on our connection to physical space, especially the need for office space.

