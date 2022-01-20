ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How Technology Can Solve Multifamily Operations Challenges

By Paul Bergeron
GlobeSt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many companies looking to technology this year to bring automation to processes that help them...

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The Negative Rake: How Marketplaces Can Solve An Age-Old Dilemma

Co-founder and CEO of Braintrust, a user-owned talent network connecting enterprises with highly skilled tech talent in 48 hours. For anyone who's spent their career building and investing in two-sided marketplaces that were doomed to fail, odds are that these marketplaces faced a fatal, potential-limiting flaw. It’s a problem familiar to anyone who has built or invested in these businesses: the fact that their path to profitability is an ever-increasing rake.
MARKETS
TechRadar

Solving the climate crisis: How tech can be part of the solution

Climate change is one of the most pressing threats to our everyday lives. Devastating floods, heatwaves, droughts, and storms are among the ‘new norm’ of extreme weather events impacting the planet and billions of people around the globe. COP26, where nations committed to stepping up their actions to tackle climate change, highlighted the severity of the crisis and the urgency with which we must act.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Cohnreznick
hrexecutive.com

How LMS platforms can help solve 5 employee engagement problems

Employee engagement drives company success. This is the critical element required for growing a business in the next decade and beyond. But this is a relatively recent concept. For decades, business leaders viewed employee engagement as an added bonus to another, more important concept: employee productivity. Companies were built on the tenets of productivity, efficiency, and a strict separation between an employee’s feelings about their work and the actual work that they do.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

How Brands Can Make The Most Of FaaS Technology

Entrepreneur, Technology Evangelist, Business Strategist. CEO & Co-Founder of Visartech Inc., Software Product Development Agency. Let’s face it — traditional banking is losing ground. Customers, especially Generation Z and the millennials, are increasingly turned off by the way banking institutions are delivering services. Long logic chains, big commissions, faceless regulations and a lack of personalization are urging clients to consider alternatives.
BUSINESS
hbr.org

How Digital Transformation Can Improve Hospitals’ Operational Decisions

Many companies are interested in digital transformation — using digital technologies to create or modify business processes, culture, and customer experiences — to grow and stay ahead of the competition, and hospitals are no exception. When people think about digital transformation in health care, they tend to focus...
HEALTH SERVICES
Tech Times

How Technology Can Help You Improve Workplace Productivity

In the modern business environment, technology has become a valuable asset, whatever the size of the organization or business. With the right kind of technology, business owners can improve overall productivity, performance, and efficiency. Not only that, but it also helps improve communication, morale, engagement, and collaboration. Unfortunately, with so...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
martechseries.com

How Organisations Can Reduce Emissions and Decarbonise Operations and Products with Innovative Solutions

EarlyBirds, the company that operates a business to business (B2B) open ecosystem that provides a way for innovators (startups, scaleups and mature), early adopters and subject matter experts (SMEs) to come together and participate in speeding up technology advancement, wants to point out that companies can decrease their emissions and decarbonise their products and operations through the use of innovative solutions.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How B2B Companies Can Weather the Supply Chain Storm Using Payments Technology

There is no quick fix for the supply chain issues that continue to plague companies worldwide. In the short term, businesses can alleviate some of the supply chain pressures re-evaluating their B2B payments strategies to meet customers where they are, better manage cash flow and protect themselves against fraud. Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
InformationWeek

How AI and Data Can Help Retail's Ongoing Pandemic Challenges

Hybrid shopping and increasing the speed of data and analytics operations were among the topics at top of mind as retail business executives returned to the Javitz Center in New York City for the first time in two years for the National Retail Federation’s Big Show. But in spite...
RETAIL
GlobeSt.com

Welcoming the Workplace Cloud

Not for long. Work is quickly and permanently becoming untethered from dependence on traditional office facilities with the aid of collaboration technologies, automation and augmented reality experiences. New networks of highly hosted flexible office facilities also offer workplaces on demand that serve as outsourced real estate, helping to unlock the full potential of a workforce and making companies more competitive. With the technological innovations of the past 10 years, physical work and repetitive, predictable, skills-based work activities are now being automated and done in the cloud, with no dependency on the physical world whatsoever. Office work that once required people to work in rows of desks in departments, with close proximity to the next step in the physical workflows of documents, no longer exists. McKinsey estimates that 60% of current jobs are 30% automatable: from underwriting insurance, to drafting legal briefs, to making medical diagnoses. That has huge implications on our connection to physical space, especially the need for office space.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How Predictive Maintenance Can Quietly Transform Factory Operations

Predictive maintenance is one of the most funded uses of AI across all heavy industry sectors, from transportation to manufacturing and beyond. This is due to both its potential to improve budgeting and strategizing and reduce costs by providing an overview of the machinery that needs to be replaced. Using a technique such as “random forests”, for example, which is a predictive model that consists of a large number of individual decision trees operating at once, factories can plan maintenance strategically instead of arbitrarily setting a schedule.
SOFTWARE
ceoworld.biz

The Great Rehiring: How businesses and executives can rise to the challenge

The Great Rehiring is the result of several forces at work. It is essentially the effect of the collective pause that businesses and employees took at the start of the pandemic. Because of the changing nature of the workforce, companies were able to reevaluate what qualities they desired in their team members, while employees reevaluated what they wanted out of their personal and professional lives.
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

Focus on Acres: How modern casino technology can double revenues

To satisfy his own curiosity, John Acres recently compared the combined revenue from Google, Netflix and Facebook to gaming industry revenue between 1999 to 2019. Over that 20-year span, Acres found that the three tech giants increased revenue by a factor of 48,000. In comparison, gaming operators increase revenue by a factor of just 2.
GAMBLING
missouristate.edu

How technology and environmental studies can affect health

As environmentally conscious as organizations try to be, new technology and other products are still developed that may negatively impact the earth or human health long-term. That’s why scientists are constantly putting these items to the test and asking questions for the greater good. Dr. Paul Durham, director of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
districtadministration.com

How to the right tracking technology can be a big boost for student success

When the pandemic disrupted our country, 100% of our schools became virtual, not by choice, which made the process very interesting. Teachers had to rely on technology, some for the first time, to continue instruction. The educators in our country did an amazing job building the plane while flying it....
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy