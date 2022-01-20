ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fight those aliens in Rainbow Six Extraction

By Fin
thexboxhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZombies came and went, then dinosaurs had a brief stint in the limelight, and now it seems aliens are making a resurgence as the big bad in video games. As well as Aliens: Fireteam Elite and the recent The Anacrusis both pitting a squad of heroes against some truly terrifying aliens,...

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

Rainbow Six Extraction: Is There a Difficulty Achievement & Trophy? Answered

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the Rainbow Six franchise represents a marked departure from the typically military/anti-terrorism theme that has up until this point been a hallmark. This time around, players are tasked with fending off an alien threat. Many of the mechanics and systems, however, are lifted straight from Siege, and so tactical shooting is still very much the order of the day. That means challenging gameplay; but is there a Rainbow Six Extraction difficulty achievement and trophy for those who really want to push their skills to the limit? Here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete Triangulation missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Triangulation missions are among the many types of missions you will complete while playing Rainbow Six Extraction. This mission type can be extremely easy or become very difficult depending on how you play it, thanks to the numerous Archaeans you can end up fighting. Here is how you complete Triangulation missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy and four others kill it on Game Pass today

It’s the day of sixes. Not only are we getting the day-one release of Rainbow Six Extraction, but we’re being treated to a total of six different Game Pass games. In alphabetical order, they are Death’s Door (Cloud, Console and PC), Hitman Trilogy (Console and PC), Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console and PC), Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console and PC), Rainbow Six Siege (PC) and Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console and PC).
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Stop the Calamity in Nobody Saves the World on Xbox, PC & Game Pass

From the creators of the satisfyingly punchy Guacamelee! comes a brand new RPG that is looking to hook you in with its combat based around assuming different forms – Mega Man style – either on your lonesome or with an online friend. Will you put an end to the evil Calamity and (ironically) save the world in Nobody Saves the World?
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
thexboxhub.com

Nobody Saves the World Review

A surefire way of losing your audience is to talk about ‘game loops’. They’re in virtually every game, but it’s about as exciting as talking about camera lenses in a movie review. But it’s difficult to praise Nobody Saves the World enough without diving into conversations about loops. This is a game that’s so masterful in keeping you playing, constantly rewarding you like you’re in the world’s best pass-the-parcel game and you are the only one playing. It’s the true loop hero.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Blackwind Review

When young James “Jimmy” Hawkins joined his father on an intergalactic space trip, little would he know how it would change his life forever. But when their ship was shot down by the evil Raknos, it was only a military grade prototype Battle Frame that could save him. Save him it did, but now it’s up to him to gain some revenge on those forces of evil, taking down the Raknos and utilising the powers that he now has at his fingertips. Oh, and it would probably be wise if he kept an eye out for his lost father in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Take On The Alien Menace (And Get Out Alive) In Rainbow Six Extraction, Out Today

It's operators versus aliens in the latest installment in the Rainbow Six Series, Rainbow Six Extraction, which has now launched for PC and consoles. Form a team of three to dive into alien-infested territory, and try to make it back alive. If you don't, then the next team will have to come for you. And if they don't make it back ... well, it just gets worse from there.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rainbow#Aliens#Rainbow Six Extraction#Stadia#Xbox Game Pass#Archeans
thexboxhub.com

Ways to level up in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is an MMORPG game that was released in 2004 and is still booming. An older generation of players remembers it as an old and legendary work that warms the soul with the next launch. If you do not pay attention to the very primitive graphics that have been preserved since the release of the game, then there is something for less experienced gamers to entertain themselves: visit dungeons, raid bosses, trade with other players personally or through a special in-game auction service. True, there is one small problem – not all of these mechanics are available from the very beginning of the game. To open more and more new places and opportunities, you need to increase the level of the character, and this is quite difficult to do. Fortunately, the game has been around for many years, so diligent players have long found many ways to speed up this boring process. Let’s consider some of them.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Hit the Links and Save the World in RPGolf Legends

KEMCO have been delivering plenty of JRPG goodness onto our Xbox consoles for some time now, but this may be the first sports title they have ported over. Okay, it isn’t a full sports simulation, it still has plenty of RPG’ing to do too. How does the balance mix? Find out today as RPGolf Legends launches on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
thexboxhub.com

Aery – Dreamscape Review

It feels like it’s pretty much a monthly event to be playing an Aery or Murder Diaries game; two series’ which are made by the same company and have the same gameplay mechanic found within. In fact, there are so many of them that I’ve even started to dream about these worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn Review

When we originally reviewed Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning back in the mists of time, in September 2020 to be precise, we awarded the game a very respectable 3.5/5. Well, time and tide wait for no man, and now a new expansion has arrived to, well, expand the game. That comes in the form of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn and so the question I hope to answer in this review is twofold: does the expansion add anything new, and is it in keeping with the rest of the game? I strapped on my best set of armour and set off to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Danger!Energy Review

Released back in December 2018 for PC by SaintHeiser, Danger!Energy makes the jump to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S home consoles. When you start the game, immediately the visual style of the static cutscenes bring Among Us vibes and sets the tone of the story. You play as the...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

High octane racing is delivered to the masses in Gravity Chase on Xbox & PC

Following on from popular anti-grav racers of late, such as Pacer and Antigraviator, where Repixel8’s newly released title differs is that you will be racing across the full 360 degrees. Yes, in Gravity Chase, you don’t just have to worry about what’s next to you, but also under and above you too.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

What Lies in the Multiverse? A release date, perhaps!?

It was back in October 2021 when we first heard of What Lies in the Multiverse, a new game from the Untold Tales team that promised to deliver some rather fun uniqueness. At the time we were promised an early 2022 release, and today that same team are backing up those claims by detailing exactly when the game will launch on PC and console.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Guide the mice to the cheese in MouseCraft

Mice love cheese, that is a given. So it has been documented in every cartoon since time began, so it must be. The mice in MouseCraft need your help to get to the cheese though. Inspired by the likes of Tetris and Lemmings, MouseCraft is releasing on Xbox consoles today.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Ziggurat Interactive unveils Deadly Dozen Reloaded

We vaguely remember the original Deadly Dozen as being a middle-of-the-road PC launch from back in the day. That’s not stopping the Ziggurat Interactive team from bringing that experience right on trend though, as they unveil a full reimagining of the 2001 squad-based stealth classic – Deadly Dozen Reloaded.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The visual novel goodness of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition comes to Xbox and Game Pass

Way back when – 2010, in fact – the Danganronpa series was born. Having first launched on the good old PlayStation Portable in Japan, it wasn’t long before that game made a move to mobile, taking the visual novel goodness that it contained over to both iOS and Android. Today though it’s the Dandanronpa series that is hitting Xbox, with the snappily titled Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition dropping in on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, fully playable through Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy