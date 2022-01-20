ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tuner has given the Toyota Supra a widebody kit

topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Toyota wanted the new A90 Supra to be a darling of the tuning community. Heck, it even shipped cars to major...

www.topgear.com

Motor1.com

Modern Chevy Chevelle Convertible Is Really A Camaro, And It's For Sale

This combination of Camaro and Chevelle has carbon fiber body panels, Brembo brakes, and a custom interior. Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Like This Before

Prestige Imports is best known as the largest Lamborghini dealership in North America but as it turns out, the Miami dealer has a host of interesting non-Lamborghini models in its used inventory. This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is one of them. Limited details about this Corvette have been provided by the...
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevy II Nova Is Fully Restored 4-Speed Dream Car

Hi-performance V-8. Four-speed. Positraction. Dual exhaust. Could be yours!. A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova kicked off the highly desired second-generation with this particular beauty is up for grabs, and you could win it!
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Spotted In Public Parking Lot

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was unveiled in full in October this year, though we haven’t had many chances of seeing the supercar in real-life photos and videos since then. The car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world has finally been spotted in the wild and it looks as spectacular as in the press photos. This is obviously not a promotional clip, though it is well worth your attention and time.
MIAMI, FL
MotorAuthority

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

It wasn't long ago that only the most exotic of supercars had north of 500 hp, but today you can get more than double that in family crossovers and sedans. Yes, the performance scene has changed a lot, with high horsepower having been democratized thanks to recent leaps in electric vehicle technology, but also tire technology and traction and stability control systems that allow us to make greater use of the available power.
CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
Motor1.com

There's Finally A Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 We Can All Afford

With a starting price of $72,900 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is not exactly cheap. Not many can afford to spend a small fortune on a car that will likely be driven just a few days a month. Finally, there’s a way more affordable option - a bargain, if you want - that allows you to enter the Shelby GT500 world.
CARS
Motorious

4 Rad Rear Engine Classic Cars

How many rear engine cars can you think of off the top of your head? Chances are, maybe two, maybe three. In the classic field, there’s actually quite a few. Here are some rear engine classics that are very cool. Check out a massive Ford collection here. Porsche 356.
CARS
Motorious

Widebody Chevy Chevelle Puts Out 900-HP After $500K In Modifications

This insane vehicle is one of the coolest resto-mods to ever hit the AutotopiaLA shop. The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most popular models to ever hit the Chevy production line because of its unique styling, high performance, and intense reputation for being America's favorite muscle car. With swooping body lines, flared fenders, and a tastefully crafted roofline which essentially made the A-body platform as popular as it is today. That means that the first-generation Chevelle is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the muscle car movement of the 1960s. So naturally, this makes these cars the best choice for restorations, but the famous resto-mod project is an even more popular option for these vehicles.
CARS
Carscoops

The Buick Blackhawk Show Car Is The Kind Of Wild Model The Brand Needs Today

If you’ve never heard of the Blackhawk don’t worry: it’s a rare bird. In fact, it’s the only Buick Blackhawk ever built. And it was the brainchild of Michael Doble, the Buick Special Vehicles Manager as the brand approached its centennial anniversary in 2003. A coupe-convertible...
CARS
Motorious

Corvette Restomod Build Has 700-HP And Looks To Kill

This insane car is making more than enough power to push the limits of what a builder can do. For decades, the second-generation Corvette has been widely regarded as one of America's most predominant classic sports cars for its high-performance options, sleek design, and incredible reputation on the track. High horsepower V8 engines fit in quite well because they make abundant power. Most of the high horsepower 2nd generation Corvettes that you will find usually boast a big-block 427 ci V8 or something similar from the era of big V8s and small sports coupes. However, this vehicle boasts something far more intimidating under the hood.
CARS
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's In-House Tuner Gives Lexus LX 600 Some Attitude

Like the Toyota Land Cruiser on which it's based, the design of the full-size Lexus LX has always been evolutionary rather than revolutionary. While the all-new 2022 Lexus LX sports an entirely new, rather appealing design, there are similarities between it and the previous generation. So, what do you do...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Custom Chevrolet Wagon Is Hot-Rodding Done Right

When most people think of a sports car, they think of a two-door coupe, drop-top, or even hot hatchback, but very few people consider wagons to be on the sporty spectrum of the automotive world. Unfortunately for them, they're missing out on a big chunk of fun. Cars like the Audi RS6 Avant prove that wagons can be ballistic sports cars, and when you travel further back in time, more sporty wagons start to appear, but what about going as far back as 1956? Back then, a station wagon was meant for two things only: transporting family and making out in the back. This 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon proves that an old Chevy wagon can do all of that, and more.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots: Redesigned pony car spotted for first time

A prototype for the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, the S650, has been spotted for the first time. Previously thought to be arriving in late 2022 as a 2023 model, the car is now expected to arrive midway through 2023, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2024 model. Blame supply shortages and other pandemic-related disruptions for the delay.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals Why Mustang GT And Mach 1 Lost Horsepower

An all-new Ford Mustang will be arriving soon. The seventh-generation pony car, internally called the S650, will arrive as a 2024 model. Until then, the sixth-gen Mustang remains on sale. We recently reported the Dodge Challenger stole the No. 1 sales spot from the Mustang in the so-called pony car wars for 2021. The Chevy Camaro, as expected, came in at a distant third. An all-electric Camaro or, alternatively, an all-electric muscle sedan, is said to be in the works.
CARS

