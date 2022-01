“This is an entirely different thing. It’ll take a switched-on crew to get something out of that.” Sage words from a man who knows his mud-flapped onions. David Lindsay has spent the last two decades shaking down M-Sport’s, and thus Ford’s, World Rally Championship competitors. From the Focus WRC made famous by McRae to the outgoing Fiesta WRC that took title honours with Ogier – and everything in between – he’s driven it. If anyone can deliver a succinct vox-pop on how the new, hybrid powered Ford Puma WRC feels, David’s yer man.

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO