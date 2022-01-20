ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build Back Better plan could pass in chunks, Biden says

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he needs to break up his signature $1.7 trillion Build Back Better legislation, passing a large chunk now and other measures later in the year. Biden made a big push in December to win passage in Congress of the...

AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Joe Manchin
Axios

Biden: We can still pass "big chunks" of $1.75 trillion spending plan

President Biden on Wednesday said that he still believes he can pass "big chunks" of the Build Back Better safety-net expansion. Why it matters: The president's remarks come a month after the Build Back Better legislation failed to garner the support of Sen. Joe Manchin, which all but guaranteed the end of the spending package.
Florida Phoenix

Biden says 'big chunks' of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden said Wednesday the climate and child care provisions in his domestic spending agenda could still become law this year, even as the larger plan has stalled in the Senate over other items that Biden conceded may not pass — such as an expanded child tax credit. In a nearly two-hour news conference, […] The post Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Independent

Biden's approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
wamc.org

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is optimistic Build Back Better can pass

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is optimistic that a compromise will emerge to lead to passage of the Build Back Better Act – the sweeping social policy and climate change bill. In an interview Friday with WAMC, the Massachusetts Democrat said she is looking for a path around...
