Dangerous Cold Continues

By Emily Sutton
KFOR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArctic air dominates the forecast through Friday. Thursday highs will only reach the mid 20s with wind chills in the...

kfor.com

voiceofmuscatine.com

Light snow expected into early Monday, then dangerously cold through midweek

Another round of light snow is possible into early Monday morning with the passage of a storm system, followed by dangerously cold conditions through Thursday morning. Muscatine is forecast to get between a trace and one inch of snow, according to forecasters at the Quad Cities National Weather Service office.
MUSCATINE, IA
kwbg.com

Bitter Cold and Dangerous Wind Chills Return

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines says dangerous cold and wind chills will be returning by tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect on Tuesday. (contributed information, NWS)
DES MOINES, IA
KAAL-TV

Dangerous Cold Returns Tue & Wed

We are going to feel another blast of dangerously cold air Tuesday & Wednesday, prompting ALERT DAYS both days. Tuesday morning, temps will drop to near -15°, with wind chills around -35° at times, if not slightly colder! Highs Tuesday will struggle to get above-zero by the afternoon! This will allow for a very cold night, with temperatures by Wednesday morning near -20°! A strong south wind will put highs well above-zero by the afternoon, but it will be problematic with those kind of morning low temperatures, keeping our wind chills close to -35°, possibly as cold as -40° for some! Cold air like this can be extremely dangerous, even life-threatening, if you are caught out in it for too long, and especially unprepared! A -35° wind chill means frostbite can occur on exposed skin in about ten minutes or so! Stay warm & safe everyone!
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
KFOR

Beautiful Monday followed by cold and snow midweek

Say it isn’t snow! After a very nice Monday, a strong front drops temps and brings snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Between the two days, we could see an inch west to a dusting central. Expect light winds and mostly sunny skies Monday with highs in the middle 60s. We...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Western Iowa Today

Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday

(Des Moines) An Arctic cold front will drop south through Iowa today and bring bitterly cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday. The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two days, with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow afternoon, but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions; First Alert Forecast Calls For Up To 3 Inches

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. While the snow is no longer falling, Odigwe said side streets in Chicago are a concern. Accumulating snow on the ground is causing cars to slide and get stuck. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL
KFOR

One More Mild Day Before Arctic Air Returns

Monday will be mild with highs nearly 15 degrees above normal, in the mid 60s. Enjoy sunshine and a light north wind. Lows will drop to the upper 20s overnight with increasing clouds. Tomorrow will be windy and cold with highs only in the mid 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Light snow will move into northern and western Oklahoma Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Most places will only see a dusting. A band of snow will move across central and southern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and evening. OKC will likely have little to no accumulation, just flurries. Temperatures will moderate and climb to near 60 again this weekend!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

