Dangerous Cold Continues

We are going to feel another blast of dangerously cold air Tuesday & Wednesday, prompting ALERT DAYS both days. Tuesday morning, temps will drop to near -15°, with wind chills around -35° at times, if not slightly colder! Highs Tuesday will struggle to get above-zero by the afternoon! This will allow for a very cold night, with temperatures by Wednesday morning near -20°! A strong south wind will put highs well above-zero by the afternoon, but it will be problematic with those kind of morning low temperatures, keeping our wind chills close to -35°, possibly as cold as -40° for some! Cold air like this can be extremely dangerous, even life-threatening, if you are caught out in it for too long, and especially unprepared! A -35° wind chill means frostbite can occur on exposed skin in about ten minutes or so! Stay warm & safe everyone!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO