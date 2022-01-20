ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Files Lawsuit Against Google

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas is hoping to cash in by suing Google over deceptive trade practices. The Texas...

StreetInsider.com

Google asks judge to dismiss most of Texas antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google asked a federal judge on Friday to dismiss the majority of an antitrust lawsuit filed by Texas and other states that accused the search giant of abusing its dominance of the online advertising market. Google said in its court filing that the states failed to...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

Google asks federal court to dismiss ad tech lawsuit

Google parent Alphabet Inc. filed a motion in federal court in New York Friday asking the court to dismiss Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's antitrust lawsuit over Google's ad tech products. "This lawsuit has now been rewritten three times. With each version, AG Paxton follows the same pattern: make inaccurate and inflammatory allegations, publicize them widely, and repeat. This playbook may generate attention, but it doesn't make for a credible antitrust lawsuit," Google said in a blog post.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

US suits accuse Google of tracking data without users' permission

A group of top US justice officials accused Google in lawsuits Monday of tracking and profiting from users' location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy on the tech giant's services. Google builds detailed profiles and sells highly targeted advertising with data collected from its billions of users -- with location being a key piece of information, argued the suits that seek to block the alleged practices. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy," said Karl Racine, the attorney general in the nation's capital Washington. These suits are the latest legal threats against Google and other US Big Tech giants, which have long faced probes and court cases but a lack of new national laws that would regulate their businesses.
INTERNET
Texas Doctor Develops New Vaccine

The Texas doctor who created a COVID vaccine would like to see it released in this country. Baylor University’s Dr. Peter Hotez and his research partner made their shot, one that had been in the works since the Sars epidemic in the early 2000s. Corbevax uses older technology similar to the Hepatitis B vaccine. It’s approved for emergency use in India and should soon receive approval from other nations. It’s inexpensive to produce, and the doctors don’t hold a patent making the cost even lower. Hotez says the hope is to manufacture a billion doses this year.
TEXAS STATE
Appeals Court Sends Texas Abortion Law To Texas Supreme Court

The all-Republican Texas Supreme Court will now hear the one remaining legal challenge to the Texas six-week abortion ban. It was the decision of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. Abortion providers in Texas were hoping the case would be sent back to a federal district court in Austin, where they’ve had success. Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, says they’re running out of legal options to stop the state’s six-week abortion ban. Anti-abortion groups are celebrating the decision.
TEXAS STATE
#Radio
AG Paxton Positive For COVID

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19. The attorney general’s office did not immediately say whether Paxton was vaccinated. Paxton is the latest high-ranking state official to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive in August.
TEXAS STATE
Track Your Mail-In Ballot

There’s now a section on the Texas Secretary of State’s website where you can check the status of your ballot if you’re voting by mail. Lawmakers passed a bill creating the new digital tool in the last session. It’s under the “My Voter Portal” tab. The deadline to register to vote in the March Primary is Monday (Jan 31). The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday (Feb 18). Early voting runs from Monday (Feb 14) through Friday (Feb 25).
TEXAS STATE
Seven Texas Doctors And A Hospital CEO Agree To Pay Over $1.1 Million To Settle Kickback Allegations

SHERMAN, Texas – Seven Texas doctors and a hospital executive have agreed to pay a total of $1,106,449 to resolve False Claims Act allegations. It involved illegal remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law cooperating with the Department’s investigations of and litigation against other parties, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Grapevine Real-Estate Fund Executives Convicted Of Fraud

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four executives of a Grapevine-based real-estate company were found guilty of fraud on Friday, January 21, announced US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After a five day long trial and almost 12 hours of deliberation, a federal jury convicted United Development Funding (UDF) CEO Hollis Morrison Greenlaw, Partnership President Benjamin Lee Wissink, CFO Cara Delin Obert, and Asset Management Director Jeffrey Brandon Jester on ten counts. The charges included conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and securities fraud. “UDF executives shuffled money from one fund to another...
GRAPEVINE, TX
EDMTunes

Sonos Wins Infringement Lawsuit Against Google

The International Trade Commission ruled against Google this week in a lawsuit over five patents owned by Sonos. The small Santa Barbara run Sonos claimed that Google had infringed on their inventions after a 2013 collaboration. During this collaboration, Google was able to look under the hood of Sonos technology.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
gamingonphone.com

PUBG makers files lawsuit against Google, Apple and Sea for copyright infringement in Garena Free Fire

Krafton and PUBG Santa Monica, the makers of the popular battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds has filed a federal complaint in Los Angeles against Google, Apple, and Sea for Copyright infringement in Free Fire. Garena is a Singapore-based company owned by Sea Ltd is the makers of the popular mobile titles Free Fire and Free Fire Max. PUBG makers have filed a lawsuit stating that Garena’s Free Fire and Free Fire Max have copied several components of the game and they have been making a profit at the expense of Krafton.
VIDEO GAMES

