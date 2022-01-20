ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Free Britney Movement Did Next

 4 days ago
On a spring evening in March, 2009, Megan Radford stood outside of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The 22-year-old was about to see her idol, Britney Spears, perform as part of her bestselling Circus tour. But unlike the excited fans flooding the arena in schoolgirl outfits and red latex...

Variety

Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Role in Ending Britney’s Conservatorship: ‘I Did Take the Steps to Help’

One week before the release of her memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears sat down for her first interview following the termination of her sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship. “I was happy,” Jamie Lynn said, regarding the end of her sister’s conservatorship last fall, while speaking with ABC News’ “Nightline” anchor Juju Chang on “Good Morning America” Wednesday. “First off, I don’t understand– when it was put into place, I was a 17 year old, I was about to have a baby. So I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was...
Vice

What's Going On With All the Legal Drama Around Britney Spears?

More than two months after Britney Spears finally freed herself from her conservatorship, she’s still dealing with a slew of legal drama. In a California court hearing on Wednesday, her attorney leveled a number of explosive allegations against Spears’ father, Jamie, including that he planted a microphone in her bedroom and spied on her therapy sessions, potentially breaking the law in the process. Spears also sent a cease and desist letter to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, amid a public feud between the two siblings that’s grown increasingly vicious over the past week, raising the specter of a full-blown lawsuit.
criterion.com

What Happened Then . . . and Next?

We’ve spent much of this week grappling with the immense legacies of Peter Bogdanovich and Sidney Poitier, and sadly, we open today’s wrap-up remembering two outstanding critics. Michael Wilmington, who wrote for the Chicago Tribune and Movie City News, died late last week at the age of seventy-five. With Joseph McBride, he coauthored the 1974 biography John Ford, and as Patrick Z. McGavin writes for RogerEbert.com, “Wilmington, McBride, Patrick McGilligan, the Peary brothers (Gerald and Danny), Peter Brunette, and others, were part of the remarkable ‘They Marched into Sunlight’ generation of writers, critics, and cultural historians who came of age at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, during the anti-Vietnam student protest movement.”
Cosmopolitan

Did Britney Spears Try to End Her Public Feud with Jamie Lynn With This Open Letter?

The very messy, very public feud between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears continues...but maybe not for much longer? The estranged sisters have been dragging each other with insults and accusations via social media (and, in Jamie Lynn's case, televised interviews and an upcoming tell-all memoir) for a minute now, but things might have hit a turning point this weekend. Maybe. Possibly.
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
E! News

Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to First Baby and Shares Photo of Daughter

Michelle Kwan said it best: "I'm always full of surprises." The former Olympic figure skater revealed she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle Kwan. "I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news," Michelle wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 5. "I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle."
