What the Free Britney Movement Did Next

We’ve spent much of this week grappling with the immense legacies of Peter Bogdanovich and Sidney Poitier, and sadly, we open today’s wrap-up remembering two outstanding critics. Michael Wilmington, who wrote for the Chicago Tribune and Movie City News, died late last week at the age of seventy-five. With Joseph McBride, he coauthored the 1974 biography John Ford, and as Patrick Z. McGavin writes for RogerEbert.com, “Wilmington, McBride, Patrick McGilligan, the Peary brothers (Gerald and Danny), Peter Brunette, and others, were part of the remarkable ‘They Marched into Sunlight’ generation of writers, critics, and cultural historians who came of age at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, during the anti-Vietnam student protest movement.”
