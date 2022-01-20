ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s Hang Seng Index Soars 3.42% as PBOC Cuts LPR Again

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The growth of China’s Hang Seng Index was not replicated in the United States as all major indices gave up their gains to close Wednesday’s session in a bearish manner,. Key averages in China’s stock market, including the Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG: HSI) shot up today after the country’s apex bank,...

www.coinspeaker.com

Related
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Another China (PBOC) rate cut

PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3411 (vs. estimate at 6.3409) Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMI for January - Manufacturing 54.6 (prior 54.3) Former Morgan Stanley MD saysJapan PM Kishida's govmt is "sensitive to a yen depreciation" BlackRock's plans for a ‘Blockchain and Tech’ ETF...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

US Stocks Brace in Anticipation of Rise in Fed Interest Rates from Central Bank’s Imminent Meetings This Week

There is widespread belief that the Fed will hike interest rates at its upcoming meeting, even as tech stocks underperformed last week. The US Federal Reserve looks set to provide specifics on interest rates this week, possibly putting an end to all the speculation in recent times. Since speculation on interest rates began, US stocks have not performed as favorably as shareholders expect. Last Friday, stocks closed out their worst week in well over a year. The underperformance seen mostly came from the tech and consumer discretionary space.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Central Bank of South Korea Wraps Up Phase One of CBDC Pilot, Currently in Phase Two

The Korea CBDC testing program is in a more advanced stage which encompasses the application of real-world functionalities. The Bank of Korea has successfully concluded the first phase of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) simulation project, according to reports. Back in December 2021, the country’s central bank wrapped up phase one via a series of tests. These included activities like issuing and distribution in a cloud-based simulation environment. Furthermore, according to the same report, the CBDC initiative – which began in August, performed normally under these test conditions.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

FOMC Could Enact More than 4 Interest Rate Hikes This Year as Inflation Soars

The plans by the FOMC to increase interest rates are also projected to be commensurate with the tapering of bond purchases by at least $100 billion monthly. There has been a pervasive agitation in the broader market as economic observers expect the US Federal Reserve-backed Open Market Committee (FOMC) to enact at least 4 interest rate hikes this year as inflation continues to mount. While this is the general expectation, David Mericle, an economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) said the Fed is likely to continue increasing the interest rate until inflation figures taper down.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hang Seng Index#Pboc#Lpr#The Shanghai Composite#The Shenzhen Component#Szse#The Central Bank#Mortgages#Capital Economics#China Evergrande Group#Hkg#Sunac China Holdings Ltd
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Dow Jones Futures Climbs 150 Points amidst Bearish Stock Market

Investors are decidedly shunning risky assets and putting funds into growth stocks ahead of the proposed market stabilization era. The United States stock market has plunged further by a mile as inflation fears and general economic uncertainty grip the market, with the Dow Jones Futures and other indices future recording gains across the board. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) Futures climbed 150 points on Monday morning atop a 0.44% gain.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
China
FXStreet.com

China: Further easing by the PBoC – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviews the leatest decision by the PBoC to reduce the policy rates. “The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the benchmark 1Y Loan Prime Rate (LPR) lower by 10 bps to 3.70% and the 5Y LPR by a smaller quantum of 5 bps to 4.60% today. This was the second consecutive cut to the 1Y LPR following a 5 bps reduction in Dec. For the 5Y LPR, this was the first cut since May 2020 as it was kept unchanged in Dec.”
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

Asian equity markets slide, Hong Kong's Hang Seng however gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell almost across-the-board on Friday, with the biggest loser the ASX. The Australian All Ordinaries tumbled 178.00 points or 2.33 percent to 7,490.10. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed down 250.67 points or 0.90 percent at 27,522.26. China's Shanghai Composite shed 32.50 points...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Losses Persist in Stock Market as Interest Rate Uncertainty Lingers

Government bond yields remained high with the two-year treasury adding 1.04% and the 10-year note hitting a high of 1.87%. Volatility rocks the US stock market on Thursday as losses engulfed the major averages despite showing bullish momentum earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) plunged 1.3% to...
STOCKS
mobileworldlive.com

China consumer 5G connections soar

The three major mobile operators in China closed 2021 with a combined 729.5 million 5G package subscribers, more than double the number at end-2020. Net additions of 5G package subscribers stood at 407.2 million. The number refers to customers on next-generation plans without necessarily owning a compatible device. In an...
TECHNOLOGY
ShareCast

PBoC cuts key lending rates by less than expected

China's central bank trimmed two key lending rates overnight in a bid to bolster activity in the country's property sector and in order to help small businesses. The People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.8% to 3.7%, as expected by economists, and the five-year loan prime rate by five basis points from 4.65% to 4.60%.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Chinese banks cut borrowing costs as PBOC signals easing

BEIJING (Jan 20): Chinese lenders lowered borrowing costs for a second straight month after the central bank cut policy loan rates and pledged more easing to stabilise the economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut by 10 basis points to 3.7% on Thursday, in line with forecasts in...
BUSINESS
Forbes

PBOC Cuts Loan Prime Rate, Hong Kong Outperforms

Asian equities had a mixed day as Hong Kong and Japan outperformed and India underperformed. Remember Hong Kong internet outperforming and India underperforming is the active manager pain trade due to their overweight to India and underweight to China. The PBOC cut the 1 Year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) to...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Elevated Investor Expectations Sees Hang Seng Index (HSI) Up +3.0% After Yet Another Rate Cut

China’s strategic lending rates trimmed once again. Earlier today, the Chinese central bank announced rate cuts on both the 1 and 5-year LPR by 10bps and 5bps respectively. This comes in response to economic challenges facing the country by lowering borrowing costs and stimulating growth. Omicron outbreaks have further dampened economic activity as China employs a zero tolerance approach to COVID-19. The property sector has been the bane of the Chinese financial system of recent, stemming from the Evergrande debacle but the current easing rotation may assist in converting the embattled Chinese property market.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

HK rallies and PBOC cuts, US stocks stabilize

Overview: Amid inflation fears and the decline in crypto prices, gold was resurrected, rallying the most in three months yesterday to its best level since November. It is consolidating those gains today, straddling the $1840 level. Equities are trying to stabilize. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a five-day slide with a 1% gain helped by a 3.4% rally in Hong Kong, helped by the mainland's initiatives, which included a small reduction in the loan prime rate and promises of stepped-up support for the property sector. China's CSI 300 rose almost 1%, its third gain this week. A rebound in the tech sector also helped lift the Nikkei by 1.1%. European shares opened higher, but the lack of breadth saw the Stoxx 600 turn lower. Gains in utilities and communications are not to offset the losses elsewhere, led by energy and financials. US futures are firm after closing poorly yesterday. Benchmark 10-year yields are softer. The US 10-year is off three basis points to near 1.83%. European yields are 1-3 bp lower. The US dollar is trading off against most of the major currencies. The Norwegian krone, where the central bank stood pat, and the Swedish krona are laggards today. A strong employment report is helping lift the Australian dollar by around 0.4% to lead the pack. Emerging market currencies are mixed, with Russia, Hungary, and Turkey leading the decliners. The Thai baht and South African rand are the best performers, but the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is slightly weaker today after posting its best gain in a month yesterday (~0.75%). Industrial metals are firmer. Tin and nickel shortages are behind their surge, while iron ore prices are up 2%+ for the third consecutive session and at their best level since last August. Copper prices are extending yesterday's 2% rally. Crude is consolidating a three-day rally that lifted March WTI to almost $86.80. US natgas tumbled almost 5.9% yesterday and is straddling the $4 level today. The Dutch benchmark is paring initial follow-through after dropping 8.3% yesterday.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: PBOC rate cut struggles to defend bulls amid firmer yields

Asian equities part ways from Wall Street as China cuts 5-year LPR. Australia jobs report, talks over US BBB also favor buyers. Omicron woes, Biden’s speech and firmer oil prices test bulls ahead of next week’s key FOMC. Asian equities grind higher despite the downbeat performance of their...
STOCKS
