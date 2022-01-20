New Champagne Bar Popping Up Soon in Downtown Saratoga Springs

Coeymans 1910 Brick Estate Sits On 73 Acres & Features 3rd Floor Ballroom. This historic Georgian Colonial was built with local bricks in 1910 to view the Hudson River and the Berkshires. It is situated on 73 acres complete with guest houses, 3 barns, and a 3 car garage. Classical Grecian architecture allows for oversized and high ceilings. There is an enormous second-floor covered terrace. Along central hall leads to a third-story ballroom. The main house has 5 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths and 6 fireplaces. It was built as a summer home on land given as a wedding gift to Edward and Martha Van Antwerp. There is also a wooded road that leads to a bridge to 42 acre Shad Island. This is part of the estate along the Hudson River shoreline. It is on the market for $2.9 million.

COEYMANS, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO