Saratoga Springs, NY

New Champagne Bar Popping Up Soon in Downtown Saratoga Springs

By Chrissy
 4 days ago
There is a quaint space in downtown Saratoga Springs that will be dedicated to serving champagne and sparkling wines. It's called Bocage and is located at 10 Phila Street. It is only 500 square feet and is designed to feel like you are in someone's home. What will Bocage...

