Public Health

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surge to pandemic high

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian capital on Thursday reported a record pandemic high of 11,557 new COVID-19 cases...

AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

Germany 'encouraging Putin' by refusing to supply weapons: Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday condemned Germany for its refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv, urging Berlin to stop "undermining unity" and "encouraging Vladimir Putin" amid fears of a Russian invasion. In a separate development, Germany's naval chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach announced his resignation late Saturday, after Ukraine summoned the German ambassador to Ukraine, to protest remarks the vice-admiral had made on the crisis. Kyiv's foreign ministry stressed "the categorical unacceptability" of Schoenbach's comments, who had said the idea that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine was "nonsense", and that Putin probably deserved respect. With tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.
POLITICS
The Independent

German navy chief resigns over Ukraine comments

The head of the German navy has resigned after coming under fire for comments he made over Ukraine and Russia.Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.Speaking at an event in India on Friday, he also said it was important to have Russia on the same side against China, and suggested Russian president Vladimir Putin deserved “respect”.His comments, captured on video, caused anger in Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to complain. They also sparked consternation and a swift rebuke back in Berlin.By late Saturday, Mr Schoenbach had asked for...
MILITARY
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine: Man named by UK as Putin’s choice to run Kyiv puppet regime says claim ‘fake news’

The man the British government named as being Vladimir Putin’s choice to lead a puppet regime in Ukraine after a Russian invasion has said he will be taking legal action over the “absurd but very damaging fantasy” which has led to threats against him and his family.”Speaking to The Independent, Yevhen Murayev asked the UK authorities to produce evidence he is colluding with the Kremlin to lead a regime of collaborators in an occupation country.The 45-year-old former MP and media owner said that he would be willing to go to London not only to take part in any possible...
POLITICS
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
The Independent

UK accuses Russia of plot to install pro-Kremlin regime in Ukraine

Russia is seeking to install a regime of collaborators in Kyiv while Vladimir Putin makes a final decision on whether to invade Ukraine, the British government has claimed. The suggestion of a plot, which London says is based on credible sources, comes at a highly volatile moment in the crisis with frenetic diplomatic moves taking place in a desperate attempt to avert a devastating conflict.The allegations come two days after the US imposed sanctions on four Ukrainian officials, including two MPs, who were allegedly involved in clandestine Russian operations, including planning to set up “false flag” operations, to provide pretexts...
POLITICS
FOX40

Russia toughens its posture amid Ukraine tensions

With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine, the Kremlin has kept the U.S. and its allies guessing about its next moves in the worst security crisis to emerge between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Germany’s Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe

BERLIN (Reuters) – An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party’s top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and co-party leader Robert Habeck said on Thursday. The Greens, who are part of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Ukraine reports sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

KYIV (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Ukraine has more than doubled over the past three days and reached 18,479 cases as of Jan. 20, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday. The ministry reported 12,815 cases on Jan. 19 and 8,558 cases on Jan....
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Pakistan records most daily COVID cases since pandemic began

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan reported on Friday over 7,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began, as the south Asian nation imposes new restrictions to curb the fast-spreading Omicron variant. At least 7,678 cases in the past 24 hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Poland to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days, says PM

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period to seven days and will introduce free tests in pharmacies from Jan. 27, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, after the country reported a record number of infections. (This story has been corrected to add “to” in headline)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

French PM: COVID protocols could be loosened in February

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened from February onwards, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday, who added that the general COVID situation in the country was starting to change in a more favourable manner. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

WHO chief says world at ‘critical juncture’ in COVID pandemic

GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so. “The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year...
WORLD

