Secondary Roads Slick And Hazardous After Snow

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. While the snow is no longer falling, Odigwe said side streets in Chicago are a concern. Accumulating snow on the ground is causing cars to slide and get stuck. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO