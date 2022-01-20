ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Secondary Roads Slick And Hazardous After Snow

By Alan Watts
whvoradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 24 and other major thoroughfares are clear for the most part, with secondary roadways slick and hazardous....

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Light snow causes school delays, slick roads

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our region saw a light snowfall overnight and PennDOT even put some restrictions in place. Eyewitness News found crews leaf blowing away a light dusting of snow from sidewalks in Downtown Scranton. There was also a light dusting on many parked vehicles. But higher elevations could be […]
SCRANTON, PA
WRAL

Parking lots, secondary roads slick, but major roads mostly clear

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Parking lots, secondary roads slick, but major roads mostly clear. Nia Harden ventured out in the WRAL Storm Tracker on Monday morning to look at...
TRAFFIC
WNEM

Snow Monday with a slick afternoon/evening commute

Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! Snow is the main story today, although not much by Michigan standards, enough to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Travel impacts are more of the focus with today's snow. Weather Alerts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday for...
LAPEER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 24
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
Woodlands Online& LLC

Slick Roads Make for Slow Morning

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- It's a wet Monday, and the rains are expected to last all day into the night. Significant cloud cover is turning everything outdoors into a monochromatic grey, making it more difficult to see and react to any traffic incidents out there. Exercise caution during - and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions; First Alert Forecast Calls For Up To 3 Inches

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. While the snow is no longer falling, Odigwe said side streets in Chicago are a concern. Accumulating snow on the ground is causing cars to slide and get stuck. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Hillsdale Daily News

Weekend snowfall breaks 'snow drought'

Hillsdale County, like much of southern Michigan, has experienced a historical "snow drought" for much of the beginning of this winter season, but that likely ended over the weekend. While earlier snowstorms led to slight accumulations, warmer weather in following weeks melted away what little snow had fallen. Southern Michigan...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy