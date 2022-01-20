ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Is Leaning On Kris Jenner Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal, The Momager 'Has Barely Left Her Side,' Source Spills

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: MEGA

Momager knows best!

Khloé Kardashian is said to be leaning on her famous family in the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The Sacramento Kings player confirmed earlier this month that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. They are believed to have hooked up in March while he and Kardashian were still together.

Source: MEGA

An insider told People that the reality star is struggling to cope with the ordeal. "This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times," the source explained, referring to his several past cheating scandals. "She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated."

As the reality star tries to come to terms with her baby daddy stepping out on her once again, Kardashian has been seeking support from her mom, Kris Jenner. "But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open," the source explained, per the outlet.

The former flames share 3-year-old daughter True. Thompson also shares his 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.

The source added that the Good American cofounder wanted a "fairytale life" with Thompson and is upset things didn't work out. "People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side," the insider told the publication. (Kardashian revealed last year that she wanted to have another baby with Thompson.)

While the 30-year-old apologized to Kardashian, it seems she may really be done for good, despite previously taking him back after he had been unfaithful to her. In a public apology, where Thompson confirmed he was the father of Nichols' son, he acknowledged the Revenge Body host didn't deserve the way he treated her.

As previously reported by OK!, the coparents' relationship is strained at the moment. While Thompson will always be part of Kardashian's family, as the mother-of-one wants him to be in their daughter's life, she is done with him romantically.

Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been spending quality time with her family and getting "back on her A-game" by, "focusing on her mind, body and soul."

